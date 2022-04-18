“Why couldn’t he?” – Roy Keane believes Pep Guardiola can surpass Sir Alex Ferguson’s legacy in the Premier League on one condition

Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane has suggested that Pep Guardiola could surpass Sir Alex Ferguson's legacy in the Premier League.

Widely regarded as the greatest manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson boasts an unparalleled legacy in English football. During his 26-year stint as the manager of the Red Devils, the Scotsman won numerous trophies, including 13 league titles.

However, since his retirement, Manchester United have experienced a significant fall from grace. In contrast, their local rivals Manchester City have become the dominant force in English football.

Pep Guardiola's arrival in 2016 has made the Cityzens arguably the most feared side in Europe right now. The Spaniard has already won three Premier League titles at Manchester City and could win his fourth this campaign. The Sky Blues also remain in competition in the Champions League, having made their way to the semi-finals.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



Levels Pep Guardiola has reached the Champions League semis for the ninth time, more than any manager in history.Levels Pep Guardiola has reached the Champions League semis for the ninth time, more than any manager in history. Levels 📈 https://t.co/dqdLs7maeb

Former United skipper Roy Keane has suggested that Guardiola could surpass the legacy of his former manager if the Spaniard stays at the Etihad for the next five or 10 years. He told LADbible:

"If he stays for the next five or 10 years, he's obviously got two more years on his contract, why couldn't he? I think I saw a stat yesterday where if Pep wins the league this year, then he's won 10 of the last 13 league titles, which is amazing, my goodness."

Keane has also rubbished the idea that managing the best players in the world is the only reason for Guardiola's success. The 50-year-old has claimed that the Manchester City manager is always switched on and that makes him stand out from the rest. He added:

"I know there's an argument [manages best players] but I think that's because he's clever. People say he's always had money to spend, he's always had the best players but that's because he's switched on. He's thinking he wants to work with the best."

Pep Guardiola could go on to become the greatest manager in Premier League history

If Pep Guardiola wins the Premier League this season, this will be his fourth title in five years. That would be a huge achievement considering the competition levels in the English top tier.

Proper Premier League Pundits @ProperPundits Pep and Klopp have had the luxury no other manager gets bar Sir Alex Ferguson.



They have built their entire squads themselves and can buy any player they want. Pep and Klopp have had the luxury no other manager gets bar Sir Alex Ferguson. They have built their entire squads themselves and can buy any player they want.

If not for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, the Spanish manager could have made Manchester City a monopoly in the Premier League.

If Guardiola decides to stay at the Etihad for the next decade, he could definitely earn the title of being the greatest Premier League manager ever.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar