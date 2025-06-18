Why does Cristiano Ronaldo paint his toenails black? Reason surfaces after Instagram picture alongside his son sparks online discussions

After a recent Instagram photo of Cristiano Ronaldo with black toenails went viral on social media, the reason for the Portuguese legend's habit has come to light. Ronaldo is currently enjoying his summer break after guiding Portugal to the UEFA Nations League title against Spain.

The Al-Nassr superstar recently shared a picture of himself and his son, Cristiano Jr, flexing their muscles after a gym session on Instagram.

Unlike his son, who wore white socks in the picture, Ronaldo was barefoot, and fans noticed that he had painted his toenails black. While it might look like a fashion statement from the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, it has a deeper meaning and is related to his diligent regimen as a sportsman.

As per BILD (via SPORTbible), Ronaldo paints his toenails with black nail polish to prevent fungi and bacteria. This is because, as an athlete, he is mostly wearing boots and sweaty shoes, which could affect his toes. However, by painting his nails, the polish creates a protective layer which makes the nails harder to crack.

This method of preserving the toenails is also adopted by track and field athletes and boxers. Cristiano Ronaldo's strict dedication to his body and lifestyle has been a major reason for his longevity and success over the years.

During the 2024-25 season, Ronaldo registered 35 goals and four assists in 41 matches for Al-Nassr. He won the Saudi Pro League Golden Boot for a second consecutive season with 25 goals in the league. He also finished as runner-up in the Nations League scorers chart with eight goals and an assist from nine matches, scoring in the semifinal and final against Germany and Spain, respectively.

Former defender highlights why players like Cristiano Ronaldo continue to thrive in their late 40s

Former Spain and Real Madrid defender Aitor Karanka recently spoke about why players like Cristiano Ronaldo continue to excel at the highest level despite their age. Cristiano Ronaldo is currently 40 years old and is expected to continue playing at least until the 2026 FIFA World Cup, when he will be 41.

Karanka stated that food habits taken up from a young age, the quality of the fields, special training, and nutrition have changed the dynamic of the game, helping modern players like Ronaldo prolong their careers.

He said (via AS):

"It's changed a lot. First, the quality of the fields since you are a child. Second, nutrition since you're a kid. When you were 13, 14, 15 years old, you ate your sandwiches, you ate at home what there was."

"When you even reach professionals, I always say, when I arrive at Athletic at the age of 19, 20, there was a bottle of wine on the table the night before the game. And then nutrition does arrive, and no longer nutrition to professional soccer, but habits since you have children."

"So to that is added that now you are going to train with a team and there are players who have personal nutritionist, personal physical trainer, even personal home chef. That makes all that lengthen the professional life of the players. Also much more specific training, much more information on everything, GPS, a little of everything," Karanka added.

Cristiano Ronaldo has expressed his desire to score 1000 career goals before hanging up his boots. His current tally stands at 938 goals and 257 assists in 1281 matches for club and country.

