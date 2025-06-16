"Changed a lot" - Former Real Madrid man explains why players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Modric continue to thrive in their late 30s and 40s

Former Real Madrid defender Aitor Karanka has outlined how the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric have managed to prolong their careers. The Portuguese turned 40 years old earlier this year, while Modric will turn 40 in September, but neither has shown signs of slowing down.

Speaking to AS, Karanka said that the quality of the fields from the youth ranks, as well as food habits instilled from young age, have changed the dynamics of football.

"It's changed a lot. First, the quality of the fields since you are a child. Second, nutrition since you're a kid. When you were 13, 14, 15 years old, you ate your sandwiches, you ate at home what there was," said Karanka.

He continued:

"When you even reach professionals, I always say, when I arrive at Athletic at the age of 19, 20, there was a bottle of wine on the table the night before the game. And then nutrition does arrive, and no longer nutrition to professional soccer, but habits since you have children."

Cristiano Ronaldo recently won the UEFA Nations League with Portugal, while Luka Modric was heavily involved with Real Madrid in the 2024/25 campaign. Karanka added that player-specific training and nutrition have also helped modern footballers extend their careers.

"So to that is added that now you are going to train with a team and there are players who have personal nutritionist, personal physical trainer, even personal home chef. That makes all that lengthen the professional life of the players. Also much more specific training, much more information on everything, GPS, a little of everything," said Karanka.

Cristiano Ronaldo's contract with Al-Nassr expires at the end of June, and he hasn't signed a new deal yet. Luka Modric, meanwhile, is all set to leave Real Madrid at the end of the FIFA Club World Cup.

When did Cristiano Ronaldo leave Real Madrid?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Real Madrid from Manchester United in the summer of 2009. The Portuguese superstar went on to spend nine seasons with Los Blancos, winning 16 trophies.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored 451 goals from 438 games for the LaLiga giants and is their record goal scorer. Ronaldo ultimately left Real Madrid in 2018 to join Juventus.

After three seasons at Turin, the Portuguese superstar returned to Manchester United in 2021. He eventually moved to Al-Nassr in December 2022, and has registered 93 goals from 105 games for the Saudi club.

