Why Cristiano Ronaldo doesn't have any tattoos on his body

Cristiano Ronaldo has spent over a decade as one of the most dominant personalities not just in football, but in the entire sporting world.

The Portuguese superstar has also been involved in some notable charity work over the years, from relief for those affected by the Nepal earthquake in 2015 to a nearly million-dollar donation to building schools in Gaza in 2011.

Recently, however, it has emerged that the reason the 35-year-old refuses to get any tattoos on his body is that he regularly donates blood.

Celebration time…Join me and give a gift for life! Sign up to donate blood and plasma at https://t.co/4kjqXfhE25 pic.twitter.com/yIWgzp5PZG — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) December 30, 2017

Although those with tattoos can donate blood four months after getting inked, the regularity with which the Juventus striker donates blood could seemingly be the reason for his refusal to get a tattoo.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been vocal in his bid to spread awareness about blood donation in the past as well.

"We can all make a difference by donating blood. Each donation can benefit up to three people in emergency situations and for long-term medical treatments," the Portuguese told Eurosport in 2015.

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to break for Juventus this season

Cristiano Ronaldo scores 20th goal of the season for a 12th consecutive year

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the final goal in Juventus' 3-0 win over Spezia in Serie A on Tuesday. In doing so, he became the first player to have scored 20 or more goals in 12 consecutive seasons in Europe's top-five leagues.

The feat comes after the Portuguese forward broke the record for the most goals scored by a professional footballer in recorded history (767). Ronaldo also remains Real Madrid's all-time top scorer with 450 goals to his name for Los Blancos.

2009-10: 26 ⚽

2010-11: 40 ⚽

2011-12: 46 ⚽

2012-13: 34 ⚽

2013-14: 31 ⚽

2014-15: 48 ⚽

2015-16: 35 ⚽

2016-17: 25 ⚽

2017-18: 26 ⚽

2018-19: 21 ⚽

2019-20: 31 ⚽

2020-21: 20* ⚽



Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 20+ goals in each of the last 12 seasons 🐐 pic.twitter.com/TGPPP1u3IB — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 2, 2021

However, the 35-year-old's incredible scoring form has not been enough to inspire a positive run for Juventus this season. The Bianconeri sit in third place in the Serie A table, 10 points behind league leaders Inter Milan, albeit with a game in hand.

Juventus have drawn or lost 10 times in the top-flight in just 24 games after having had a total of only 12 winless matches in the entirety of last season.

Trophy ambitions remain alive for the Bianconeri as they have reached the final of the Coppa Italia. However, Juventus also go into the second leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie against Porto 2-1 down after losing their away game in dismal fashion in February.