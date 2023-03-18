Why has Darwin Nunez pulled out of Uruguay squad? Liverpool star ruled out after coming off against Real Madrid

Liverpool star Darwin Nunez has withdrawn from the Uruguay squad ahead of their games against Japan and South Korea due to an ankle injury.

The Reds saw their UEFA Champions League campaign come to an end earlier this week. They suffered a 1-0 defeat against Real Madrid in Spain on Wednesday (March 15), losing 6-2 on aggregate.

Liverpool will not be in action till April 1 due to the international break. Several Reds players are expected to be in action for their respective national team over the next two weeks.

Nunez was among those in line to feature during the international break. He was named in Marcelo Broli's 23-man squad for Uruguay's upcoming games against Japan (March 24) and South Korea (March 28

However, the national team confirmed on Friday (March 17) that the Liverpool forward has pulled out of the squad. He has been replaced by Club America forward Jonathan Rodriguez.

Darwin Nunez has decided to withdraw from the squad after picking up an ankle injury during Liverpool's midweek clash against Real Madrid. He reportedly sustained a deep cut to his ankle during the game.

It's worth noting that Jurgen Klopp substituted the Uruguayan before the one-hour mark on Wednesday (March 15) to the frustration of many. However, it appears that the manager was forced to make the decision, as the player was in discomfort.

The 23-year-old's withdrawal has proven to be a headache for the Uruguayan Football Association. They now have to pay a fine of $20,000, as they had promised to take 15 players who featured in the 2022 FIFA World Cup to Asia, according to reports.

Nunez suffered a shoulder injury not too long ago. He missed the Reds' goalless draw against Crystal Palace last month after sustaining an issue during their 2-0 victory over Newcastle United in the Premier League.

Having been knocked out of all cup competitions, Liverpool need to secure a top-four finish in the league this season to return to the Champions League. Klopp will thus hope that the striker's injury is not too serious.

How has Darwin Nunez fared for Liverpool?

Darwin Nunez joined Liverpool from Portuguese club Benfica last summer in a deal worth £85 million. Following a slow start to life at Merseyside, he has become a key player for the Reds.

The former Almeria forward has made 33 appearances across competitions for the Anfield outfit, bagging 14 goals and four assists.

