“Why you didn’t win Ballon d’Or yet?” - Chelsea star Mykhaylo Mudryk trolls fan after being offered advice

A fan online offered a piece of advice to Chelsea star Mykhaylo Mudryk and the Ukrainian winger trolled him in return.

The Blues winger posted a compilation video from his u-21 Euro campaign on his Instagram account. He captioned the video:

"It was interesting."

One fan commented under the post, offering Mudryk an advice:

"Bro learn to make 360 turns with ball. It will help you change direction and be unpredictable. Running with ball in one direction is not good enough. Clue."

Mudryk replied to the comment:

"Why you didn't win the Ballon d'Or yet."

Here's the exchange on Instagram:

Fan commented under Chelsea star's photo

The Ukrainian had an underwhelming start to life at Stamford Bridge following his €100 million move form Shakhtar Donetsk in January 2023. He has so far made 17 appearances for the club, providing two assists.

The 22-year-old played the quarter-finals and the semi-finals of the U-21 Euro and bagged three assists. Ukraine, however, were eliminated from the tournament after a 5-1 loss to Spain in the semi-finals.

Andriy Shevchenko offered a piece of advice to Chelsea's Mykhaylo Mudryk

While Mykhaylo Mudryk is now arguably Ukraine's most notable footballer, Andriy Shevchenko was one of the first legendary players that the country produced. The former Chelsea striker recently shared a piece of advice for his compatriot.

The youngster has struggled for form at Stamford Bridge. Shevchenko, however, urged him to keep working hard and not worry too much about the outcome.

He said (via SPORTBible):

“Mudryk is very young but I think he is quite confident. I saw his interview and he knows his quality. Chelsea signed him for eight years, it’s a long-term contract and they believe in the quality of the player. In football if you have the opportunity you have to take it. I think he’s going to have plenty of opportunities but we’ll see how it goes."

He further said:

“For me he is quality, he is sharp, he’s strong, he’s fast and you just have to adapt better for Premier League football. The best advice is to just believe in yourself. I think he has this quality. He knows he’s a good player. My best advice is just keep working hard and see what you can achieve.”

Shevchenko knows a thing or two about playing for the Blues. He made 77 appearances for the club, scoring 22 goals and providing 10 assists.

Poll : 0 votes