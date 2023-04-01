Why is Erling Haaland not in Manchester City's squad against Liverpool? Pep Guardiola addresses striker's absence 

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has explained striker Erling Haaland's absence from their Premier League clash against Liverpool on Saturday (April 1).

The Cityzens host the Reds in a crucial game for both sides. City are eight points behind league leaders Arsenal with a game in hand. Jurgen Klopp's side, meanwhile, are sixth, seven points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Manchester City will be without their prolific striker Haaland for the game. The Norwegian striker picked up a groin injury earlier this month and also had to pull out of his nation's UEFA Euro qualifiers.

Speaking ahead of the clash against Liverpool, Guardiola explained why City's No. 9 was missing the game, saying (via Manchester Evening News):

"He’s much, much better, but not for today. He didn’t feel good, no risk."

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand believes that Liverpool will be celebrating the Norway international's absence. He said:

"There’s no doubt in my mind that in that dressing room they’ll be sitting in there thinking ‘right, that’ll do.’ The reaction to that would have been huge for them, and they would have been delighted. They’ll be pleased, they’ll be more happier than this man [Pep Guardiola, who just walked on screen to be interviewed]."

Haaland has scored an incredible 42 goals in 37 appearances for Manchester City across competitions since joining the club from Borussia Dortmund last summer.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola on Erling Haaland's importance ahead of Liverpool clash

During a press conference on Friday (March 31), Guardiola was asked if he would make tactical changes if Haaland didn't feature against Liverpool. He replied:

“Football is about the quality of the players. Haaland has his skills, Julian (Alvarez) has his own skills. It depends, most of the players came back yesterday, we could not do much, today a little bit. Today is the last assessment.”

Julian Alvarez replaced the Norwegian striker in Manchester City's starting XI against the Reds. He has registered 12 goals and four assists in 34 appearances across competitions this season.

Meanwhile, speaking about his opponents on the day, Guardiola said:

“We know each other for many years, so one more. They remain an exceptional team. My opinion doesn’t change (despite Liverpool’s current season). They can beat everyone, like we can beat everyone. One game is one game."

It is certainly set to be an intriguing game. The Reds won the reverse fixture 1-0 in October.

Paul Merson predicts Man City vs Liverpool and other Premier League GW 29 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes