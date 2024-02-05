"Why is everybody trying to kill the joy?" - Ian Wright hits out at Jamie Carragher and Rio Ferdinand after Arsenal's win over Liverpool

Ian Wright hit back at Rio Ferdinand and Jamie Carragher for their comments on Arsenal's celebrations following their 3-1 win over Liverpool on Sunday (February 4). The Gunners legend wants the footballers-turned-pundits to stop being killjoys and let the players and manager enjoy their moment.

In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), Wright said he did not understand the negative reaction to the celebrations after Sunday's win. He noted that it was all down to their joy of getting the big win. The 60-year-old said:

"The negativity towards my manager man, what has he done apart from celebrating a goal and celebrating his team, celebrating a team that is trying to beat these juggernauts, Liverpool and Manchester City. And because he's celebrating? Because Martin Odegaard is taking a picture with Stuart the photographer, a lifelong Gunner. This man has been supporting Arsenal since he was five or something ridiculous like that."

He added:

"Just taking a picture in front of the north bank, what's wrong with the captain doing that? It's got nothing to do with the fact that we've just beaten Liverpool, that's just an opportunity. Why is everybody trying to kill the joy? Don't kill the joy. There's so much of the season to go. As soon as Arsenal do anything, they just come under a pile-on. It's like we can't have any joy."

The Gunners have moved to within two points of league leaders Liverpool (51) with the win on Sunday. They are second in the table right now but could drop down to third if Manchester City beat Brentford on Monday night.

What did Rio Ferdinand and Jamie Carragher say about Arsenal's celebrations?

Rio Ferdinand was on his Vibe With Five podcast when he blasted Mikel Arteta for lapping the Emirates stadium after the win. Ferdinand claimed that the Gunners celebrated like they had won the league, saying (via Metro):

"I thought Arsenal won the league the way your man was celebrating! Your manager's doing laps [of the stadium]! Your manager has done his 10,000 steps today with them laps round the ground after they won! What's this about?"

Jamie Carragher was also not happy after the Gunners defeated his former side, Liverpool. The pundit wanted Martin Odegaard to head down the tunnel after the win and not engage with the club photographer on the pitch.

"Just get down the tunnel, you've won a game. Three points, you've been brilliant, back in the title race. Get down the tunnel," Carragher said (via Sky Sports).