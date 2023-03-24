Why did ex-Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius’ girlfriend Diletta Leotta visit Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu? Reason behind trip revealed

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius' girlfriend Diletta Leotta recently visited Real Madrid's famous Santiago Bernabeu stadium. Leotta, who boasts around 8.6 million followers on Instagram, works as a reporter for DAZN.

The Italian presenter visited the Bernabeu to take a look at the ground's ongoing renovation work. She also stopped by Los Blancos' famous trophy room and clicked a picture with the UEFA Champions League trophies.

Considering the Spanish giants have 14 Champions League trophies in their locker room, it is only normal for one visiting the trophy room to want to take a picture with them.

Leotta was recently spotted consoling former Liverpool man Karius after Newcastle United were defeated by Manchester United in the Carabao Cup final. Karius started in goal in the suspended Nick Pope's absence. The German was arguably one of the Magpies' best performers in the match.

Karius was a mainstay between the sticks for the Reds before his disastrous performance against Real Madrid in the 2017-18 UEFA Champions League final. Karius made two horrendous errors in a match that Jurgen Klopp's team lost by a scoreline of 4-1.

Liverpool were recently hammered by Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League

Liverpool and Real Madrid recently faced off in the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. The Reds lost the tie by an aggregate scoreline of 6-2.

Despite gaining an early 2-0 lead in the first leg at Anfield, Klopp's team conceded five. They lost 1-0 in the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu as well. Speaking after the second leg, Dutch central defender Virgil van Dijk said (via the Reds' official website):

"I think you play against a team who never get fazed a little bit. Even when you put them under pressure, even if [they] have difficult moments, they try to stay calm and obviously they have the players, if you look at Modric, Benzema – they're difference-makers and especially when they're under pressure."

He added:

"But still, I think in the first half we could have scored and it could be a totally different game. But today was definitely all about the small margins, and [in the] second half you try your absolute best and you just come too short."

Liverpool are sixth in the Premier League with 42 points from 26 matches and are in a race to secure Champions League football for next season. They currently trail fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur by seven points, although they have played two games fewer than Antonio Conte's side.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are second in La Liga with 56 points from 26 games. Carlo Ancelotti's side will face Chelsea in the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

Poll : 0 votes