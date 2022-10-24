“Why would you extend your contract?” – Tim Sherwood explains why Harry Kane and Son Heung-min could leave Tottenham due to Antonio Conte decision

Tim Sherwood believes Harry Kane and Son Heung-min could leave Tottenham Hotspur if manager Antonio Conte does not sign a contract extension.

The Italian has been in charge of Spurs for just over a year and has guided them back into the Champions League and their best-ever start to a Premier League season.

However, the north London outfit's form in recent weeks has slipped, which has led to some criticizing the Italian's style of play. Kane's contract at Tottenham expires in June 2024. The Englishman has thrived this season under Conte as he has scored 10 times in 12 Premier League appearances.

Former Tottenham boss Sherwood believes if the Italian does not get a new deal, it may be an indicator to their two star players that the club lacks ambition. The pundit told Sky Sports (per The Mirror):

"They can take teams apart but the bottom teams. If they're going to get into the top four, they need to win their head-to-heads. They got outplayed in the north London derby, they went to Chelsea, scored in the 96th minute getting outplayed."

"Another difficult game was West Ham and they drew that game. Got beat at Old Trafford. They beat the teams you would expect them to beat. We know it's a difficult league, you've got to take maximum points. But to do that, they need to win the head-to-heads and take the shackles off."

Sherwood continued:

"Let's face it, he only has until the end of the season. I mean he's not signed a new contract. You are asking Harry Kane and Son to extend their contracts, why would you extend your contract? If you believe in this manager, if your manager is going to be there until the end of the season."

"You have to make a decision on him, very soon. There is speculation of him going back to Italy. He is lauded in Italy for the style of how he wants to play. This year he has to win, if he doesn't win this year, then he will leave."

Tottenham legend remains positive despite poor recent run

Tottenham made it back-to-back defeats with a 2-1 loss at home to Newcastle on Sunday (22 October) and they now lie just two points ahead of Chelsea, who are in fifth place.

Spurs have also been slammed for their defensive style of play under Conte, which isn't nearly creative enough to get the best out of Son or Kane. However, Ledley King chooses to remain positive about the team, as the former Spurs captain tweeted:

