"Why?! - did we not go and get him?” - Rio Ferdinand unhappy with Manchester United for not signing 30-year-old superstar last summer

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand is not enthused by the Red Devils not signing ex-Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane this summer.

The 30-year-old left Spurs to join Bayern Munich on a £82 million deal and has hit the ground running. In 16 games across competitions, the former Spurs hitman has amassed an impressive 21 goals and seven assists.

Kane is in a rich vein of recent form - plundering 12 goals (and two assists) in his last six outings. That includes Bundesliga hat-tricks against Darmstadt and Borussia Dortmund in successive games.

Meanwhile, United have struggled for goals this season. Although they're sixth in the Premier League after 12 games - their tally of 13 goals is the lowest in the top 13.

A striker was of utmost necessity at Old Trafford this summer, and a player like Kane would have addressed the club's scoring travails. Ferdinand said on his FIVE podcast (as per GOAL):

“His third hat-trick! Every time I see Harry Kane’s name come up with the match ball and a hat-trick, I puke inside my mouth. I’m thinking, why – why?! – did we not go and get him?”

United were apparently wary of negotiating with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, a tough negotiator, and paying over the odds for a 30-year-old. However, considering the struggles of their current attacking crop, any amount of money on Kane would have been considered well spent.

Harry Kane is one of the most prolific strikers of his generation. The 30-year-old is Spurs' all-time record scorer with 280 strikes in 435 games across competitions and has also netted a record 61 times for England in 87 appearances.

Hence, it's no surprise that the Englishman has hit the ground running in the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich. Following his brace in the 4-2 home win over Heidenheim, Kane's 17 goals is the most by any player after 11 Bundesliga games, one better than Robert Lewandowski.

A thrilled Bayern sports director Christoph Freund hailed Kane as a 'phenomenon' (as per CNN):

“It is impressive. He is playing away from the UK for the first time and then he scores like that. The team also plays him into position. He is a phenomenon.”

The former Manchester United target's record Bundesliga tally comprises hat-tricks against VfL Bochum, Darmstadt and Hoffenheim.