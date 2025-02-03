"Why he’s not accepting?" - Fabrizio Romano explains why Chelsea star is rejecting move for PL rivals

Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has explained why Chelsea defender Axel Disasi is rejecting a move to Tottenham Hotspur in favor of Aston Villa. The French centre-back is eager to join Unai Emery's side because wants to play in the Champions League this season.

Disasi, 26, has been linked with a loan move away from Stamford Bridge in the 2025 winter transfer market. The former Monaco defender has failed to land a regular spot in Enzo Maresca's team this season, prompting his transfer away from the club in search of more game time.

Aston Villa and Tottenham have shown keen interest in taking Disasi on loan for the rest of the season, and the player has reportedly agreed to personal terms with Emery's side. According to Fabrizio, Disasi prefers a move to Villa Park due to the prospects of playing in the Champions League.

The Birmingham-based club finished in the top eight of the Champions League phase, gaining automatic qualification to the round of 16. Speaking on the situation, Fabrizio Romano said in a video on his YouTube channel (via TBR Football):

"Disasi, agreement, Chelsea-Tottenham. You can tell me ‘yes, Tottenham already signed a centre-back – Kevin Danso from Lens’. What I can tell you is that Tottenham want one more because Dragusin’s injury is very serious."

Fabrizio added that Chelsea has accepted Tottenham's oan deal proposal, and are adamant about loaning Disasi to Aston Villa, as they see the club as a rival in the top four race.

“So, they are trying for this agreement with Chelsea. Loan deal, no buy option, big loan fee, but the player, as of now, midnight, is still not accepting Tottenham. They are pushing from the club to see what happens with Disasi, but why he’s not accepting? Because he wanted to go to Aston Villa, play Champions League football."

He added:

“He spoke to Unai Emery, but Chelsea are saying no to Aston Villa for Joao Felix and for Disasi because they are seen as direct competitors for the Champions League spot in the Premier League.”

Aston Villa are eighth on the league standings with 37 points, three points behind the Blues who are in the sixth position and have a game in hand.

Chelsea set to loan out 21-year-old midfielder to Bundesliga giants - Reports

Chelsea are set to loan midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka to Borussia Dortmund for the rest of the season. As per Fabrizio Romano, both clubs have agreed on the transfer which has an option-to-buy clause included in the deal.

Chukwuemeka, 21, joined the Blues from Aston Villa in 2022. However, he failed to establish himself as a regular with the side, managing 37 appearances and contributing two goals and an assist in two-and-a-half seasons at Stamford Bridge.

