"Why the hell did we play Holding over Kiwior for so long?" - Twitter explodes as Arsenal keep title race alive with 2-0 win against Newcastle

Arsenal managed to keep their hopes of winning the Premier League title alive with a 2-0 win against Newcastle United on Sunday, May 7. Fans on Twitter went into a meltdown while watching the action unfold at St. James' Park.

The Gunners found it hard to break out of their own half at the start of the game. The Magpies were awarded a penalty in the ninth minute, which was overturned after a VAR check.

Club captain Martin Odegaard gave Mikel Arteta's side the lead in the 14th minute with a spectacular shot from well outside the box that nestled in the bottom corner.

The Gunners had a few good chances to add to their lead in the first half. However, Nick Pope's solid presence between the sticks prevented the Magpies from falling further behind.

The Gunners eventually scored their second in the 71st minute via a Fabian Schar own goal.

With the win, Arsenal moved within one point of league leaders Manchester City. They now have 81 points from 35 games. Arteta's side have played one game more than the Cityzens.

The Magpies, meanwhile, remain third with 65 points from 34 games. Manchester United, however, could take their place if they manage to beat West Ham later tonight.

Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter as Arsenal beat Newcastle United in a Premier League away clash:

Alan Shearer @alanshearer Well done Arsenal. Best team won on the day. Newcastle didn’t take their chances when they had them, Arsenal did. Solid away performance from them. #NEWARS Well done Arsenal. Best team won on the day. Newcastle didn’t take their chances when they had them, Arsenal did. Solid away performance from them. #NEWARS

Gooner Eurychus 🇰🇪⚽ @Gooner_Eurychus Martin Odegaard is the best Arsenal captain in recent years. Martin Odegaard is the best Arsenal captain in recent years. https://t.co/tdgFjhkDIo

101 Great Goals @101greatgoals ‍ #NEWARS Some really said Odegaard goes missing in the big games Some really said Odegaard goes missing in the big games 😮‍💨 #NEWARS https://t.co/HO4nBTPPqM

Graeme Bailey @GraemeBailey



@90min_Football And just like that Arsenal are ahead... brilliant strike from their captain Martin Odegaard as he beats Nick Pope from 25 yards out. And just like that Arsenal are ahead... brilliant strike from their captain Martin Odegaard as he beats Nick Pope from 25 yards out.@90min_Football https://t.co/zo8IbSANlv

Premier League @premierleague



A feisty first half ends in Arsenal’s favour thanks to Martin Odegaard's long-range strike



#NEWARS HALF-TIME Newcastle 0-1 ArsenalA feisty first half ends in Arsenal’s favour thanks to Martin Odegaard's long-range strike HALF-TIME Newcastle 0-1 Arsenal A feisty first half ends in Arsenal’s favour thanks to Martin Odegaard's long-range strike#NEWARS https://t.co/87EyFSazOa

Gunners @Gunnersc0m Odegaard is just an outstanding player, and what a goal that was! We've wasted very good chances, we have to convert one on one's. Huge second half ahead.



What did you make of our performance? Odegaard is just an outstanding player, and what a goal that was! We've wasted very good chances, we have to convert one on one's. Huge second half ahead.What did you make of our performance?

Graeme Bailey @GraemeBailey



@90min_Football It should be 2-0 but Nick Pope's keeps it at just one with two greats saves. Firstly he stops Gabriel Martinelli, after he was slipped through brilliantly by Odegaard. He then denied the Norwegian who tried curl one beyond his far post. It should be 2-0 but Nick Pope's keeps it at just one with two greats saves. Firstly he stops Gabriel Martinelli, after he was slipped through brilliantly by Odegaard. He then denied the Norwegian who tried curl one beyond his far post.@90min_Football

AfcVIP⁴⁹ @VipArsenal Jorginho. Well deserved Man of the Match. Bravo. Jorginho. Well deserved Man of the Match. Bravo. https://t.co/ol2MpMqtdE

P™ @SemperFiArsenal Kieran Tierney appreciation tweet. Has been sensational when called upon all season and a wonderful professional to have in the team. We should try and keep him at all cost Kieran Tierney appreciation tweet. Has been sensational when called upon all season and a wonderful professional to have in the team. We should try and keep him at all cost https://t.co/kCPLPSnKDX

Manu♏ @Juxtmanu Nick Pope is underrated Nick Pope is underrated

The Short Fuse @TheShortFuse Nick Pope may have just saved the match for Newcastle.



Fabulous save on Martin Odegaard. He really should be scoring there. Nick Pope may have just saved the match for Newcastle.Fabulous save on Martin Odegaard. He really should be scoring there.

Premier League @premierleague



Fabian Schar turns the ball into his own net, after a low cross from Gabriel Martinelli, to double Arsenal's lead



#NEWARS GOAL Newcastle 0-2 Arsenal (71 mins)Fabian Schar turns the ball into his own net, after a low cross from Gabriel Martinelli, to double Arsenal's lead GOAL Newcastle 0-2 Arsenal (71 mins)Fabian Schar turns the ball into his own net, after a low cross from Gabriel Martinelli, to double Arsenal's lead#NEWARS

AFCHEISPHENOM_YBNL @ArsenalDna12 The Last Time Arsenal Came To St James Park, Bruno Guimaraes Score The First Goal And Benjamin White Score An Own Goal To Put Newcastle 2 goals Up.



Today Ødeegard Score The Opening Goal With Fabian Schar Scoring An Own Goal.



Looks Similar? The Last Time Arsenal Came To St James Park, Bruno Guimaraes Score The First Goal And Benjamin White Score An Own Goal To Put Newcastle 2 goals Up.Today Ødeegard Score The Opening Goal With Fabian Schar Scoring An Own Goal.Looks Similar?

FAVOUR ITUA @SportPaparazzi1



Xhaka needs to thank him.



#NEWARS Fabian Schar scores an own goal. 0-2.Xhaka needs to thank him. Fabian Schar scores an own goal. 0-2. Xhaka needs to thank him. 😂😂#NEWARS https://t.co/5ZQ9jV3hsl

🇨🇩 @osowxvyy Arteta will learn from this 100% but boy…. Why didn’t he start playing Kiwior earlier man? Arteta will learn from this 100% but boy…. Why didn’t he start playing Kiwior earlier man? https://t.co/SPSw4V6FRg

arthur 🇵🇷 @noknowli Arteta’s first full season: Tried to get Europa, bottled it severely.

Arteta’s second season: Learned from his mistakes and dogwalked to Europe but bottled top 4

Arteta’s third season: Learned from his mistakes, dogwalked to top 4 but bottled the title



So next season… Arteta’s first full season: Tried to get Europa, bottled it severely.Arteta’s second season: Learned from his mistakes and dogwalked to Europe but bottled top 4Arteta’s third season: Learned from his mistakes, dogwalked to top 4 but bottled the titleSo next season…

£”Abzzy🇩🇪 @AFCAbzzy If only we started Kiwor over that bum when I catch Arteta If only we started Kiwor over that bum when I catch Arteta https://t.co/ODW110K9i6

Dr. Rajpal Brar, DPT @3cbPerformance



#NEWARS Arteta learned his lesson from the LFC game. Tierney came on for Zinchenko much earlier (60 min mark today) and has shutdown the LHS. It’s his great read and interception that starts the break which led to Schar’s eventual OG. Arteta learned his lesson from the LFC game. Tierney came on for Zinchenko much earlier (60 min mark today) and has shutdown the LHS. It’s his great read and interception that starts the break which led to Schar’s eventual OG. #NEWARS

arsenal till i die @andy_fc1 Interesting next weekend Everton v Manchester City then we got Brighton is there hope of Everton can get a result Interesting next weekend Everton v Manchester City then we got Brighton is there hope of Everton can get a result

WorldWideChels @WorldWideChels

Dreading about this Arsenal title please Arsenal may actually win the Premier League, I think they'll win the last 3 games too easily. Manchester City should win but with the Champions League on mind, I'm not sure you knowDreading about this Arsenal titleplease Arsenal may actually win the Premier League, I think they'll win the last 3 games too easily. Manchester City should win but with the Champions League on mind, I'm not sure you knowDreading about this Arsenal title 😭🙏 please 🍼

Jason Soutar @jbsoutar Some of the best game management I have ever seen from Arteta’s Arsenal. Colossal performance. Very happy with every single player.



Also: why the hell did we play Holding over Kiwior for so long? FFS. Some of the best game management I have ever seen from Arteta’s Arsenal. Colossal performance. Very happy with every single player.Also: why the hell did we play Holding over Kiwior for so long? FFS.

Jack Fawcett @JackFawcett1704 Ramsdale relieving the pressure by claiming the cross when Arsenal’s backs are against the wall, must be nice. Ramsdale relieving the pressure by claiming the cross when Arsenal’s backs are against the wall, must be nice.

Eduardo Hagn @EduardoHagn Sensational save from Ramsdale. Glorious hand. Sensational save from Ramsdale. Glorious hand.

Abid @BenWhiteEra #COYG #Arsenal Ramsdale, White, Kiwior, Odegard, Tierney , Martinelli , Jorginho thank you for beating those thugs. No one understands how tough this win was. They were ready to kill you every 5 second and no yellow. Bastards deserved this. This Arsenal team is special… #NEWARS Ramsdale, White, Kiwior, Odegard, Tierney , Martinelli , Jorginho thank you for beating those thugs. No one understands how tough this win was. They were ready to kill you every 5 second and no yellow. Bastards deserved this. This Arsenal team is special… #NEWARS #COYG #Arsenal https://t.co/f5bfEFU0Lt

What are Arsenal's remaining Premier League fixtures?

Arsenal's title charge is currently hanging by a thread with three games remaining in their season. Even if they win all three games, Mikel Arteta's team will need Manchester City to drop points in two of their remaining four matches.

Nevertheless, the north Londoners can do their bit and win all their remaining fixtures. They will next face Brighton & Hove Albion in a home clash on Sunday, May 14. Facing Roberto De Zerbi's men is not a cakewalk for any team in the league.

After the Seagulls, Arsenal will take on Nottingham Forest in a Premier League away clash on May 20. The Gunners' final game of the season will take place on May 28 as they play Wolverhampton Wanderers in a home clash.

