"Why the hell did we play Holding over Kiwior for so long?" - Twitter explodes as Arsenal keep title race alive with 2-0 win against Newcastle

Arsenal managed to keep their hopes of winning the Premier League title alive with a 2-0 win against Newcastle United on Sunday, May 7. Fans on Twitter went into a meltdown while watching the action unfold at St. James' Park.
The Gunners found it hard to break out of their own half at the start of the game. The Magpies were awarded a penalty in the ninth minute, which was overturned after a VAR check.
Club captain Martin Odegaard gave Mikel Arteta's side the lead in the 14th minute with a spectacular shot from well outside the box that nestled in the bottom corner.
The Gunners had a few good chances to add to their lead in the first half. However, Nick Pope's solid presence between the sticks prevented the Magpies from falling further behind.
The Gunners eventually scored their second in the 71st minute via a Fabian Schar own goal.
With the win, Arsenal moved within one point of league leaders Manchester City. They now have 81 points from 35 games. Arteta's side have played one game more than the Cityzens.
The Magpies, meanwhile, remain third with 65 points from 34 games. Manchester United, however, could take their place if they manage to beat West Ham later tonight.
What are Arsenal's remaining Premier League fixtures?
Arsenal's title charge is currently hanging by a thread with three games remaining in their season. Even if they win all three games, Mikel Arteta's team will need Manchester City to drop points in two of their remaining four matches.
Nevertheless, the north Londoners can do their bit and win all their remaining fixtures. They will next face Brighton & Hove Albion in a home clash on Sunday, May 14. Facing Roberto De Zerbi's men is not a cakewalk for any team in the league.
After the Seagulls, Arsenal will take on Nottingham Forest in a Premier League away clash on May 20. The Gunners' final game of the season will take place on May 28 as they play Wolverhampton Wanderers in a home clash.