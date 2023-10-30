"Why do I have to listen to you?" - Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher involved in heated exchange after Manchester United defeat

Football pundits Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher were involved in a heated exchange while discussing Manchester United's defeat to Manchester City on Sky Sports. The Red Devils legend was not happy with his Liverpool counterpart's constant interruptions and hit out at the latter.

Carragher pointed out that Manchester United had no style of play yet despite manager Erik ten Hag being at the club for over a year. Neville agreed with the former Liverpool defender and said:

"No. And Carra, to be honest with you, I can't disagree with you. Those managers you are talking about come into stable environments. They [United] have currently got a guy over their heads a guy all over the news, [Sir Jim Ratcliffe] who is going to own 25% [of the club]. Listen to me. Why will you not listen? Why do I have to listen to you, but you won't listen to me?"

He added:

"Imagine you're in a football club and the news is there is a guy [Ratcliffe] that will come in and wipe out the whole football department. Imagine what is going on in and around Ten Hag, it is toxic. I know you can say 'carry on', but imagine what's happening. Jim Ratcliffe is going to come in with Dave Brailsford and they are going to sweep out the football department and they will all get moved away."

He continued:

"That's what's happening. I honestly believe this toxicity that exits at this club eats alive every manager that comes and every player. Harry Maguire was going to go to Manchester City, Mason Mount to Liverpool. They come here and it's a graveyard for them."

Manchester United are currently eighth in the Premier League table, 11 points behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur. They have won five games and lost as many times in the league this season.

Erik ten Hag feels sorry for Manchester United fans

Erik ten Hag has admitted to feeling bad for Manchester United fans after a disappointing run of results this season. He thanked them for their support and hoped that things would get better soon.

Manchester United were beaten 3-0 by Manchester City at Old Trafford on Sunday. Erling Haaland scored twice and then assisted Phil Foden to seal a comfortable win for Pep Guardiola's side.

The loss came after three wins in a row for the Red Devils against FC Copenhagen, Sheffield United and Brentford, respectively.