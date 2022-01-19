"Why should I not play him?" - Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick believes Paul Pogba will be motivated to perform well even if only to attract interest from other clubs

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has stated that he will play Paul Pogba regardless of his contract scenario at the club. The French midfielder recently returned to first-team training after being sidelined with a thigh injury.

Pogba has entered the final six months of his contract and has shown no signs of extending his deal beyond this season. A host of Europe's elite clubs have been linked with a move for the Frenchman on a free transfer in the summer. These include Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Real Madrid.

Rangnick believes even if the 28-year-old midfielder plays to earn a lucrative new contract elsewhere, his performances will turn out to benefit Manchester United.

Speaking ahead of their game against Brentford, Ralf Rangnick said:

“For me it’s not a question if a player has an expiring contract, the question is how much does he still want to be a part of this group, how much does he still feel emotionally and physically on board? As long as this is the case, why shouldn’t Paul [play] now after two-and-a-half months of injury?”

He added:

“[He is] fully fit again now and he also wants to show up. He wants to show the fans, the board, the whole world what kind of player he can be and even if it’s only to show enough for a new contract elsewhere, he will be highly motivated to do that and why should I then not play him?”

Rangnick concluded:

“There is a difference of how players deal with their current situation. If they handle that in a professional way, an ambitious way, I will play players.”

Pogba last played a Premier League game for the Red Devils against Liverpool when they suffered a 5-0 defeat. The 28-year-old midfielder, who came on at half-time, was sent off in the 60th minute after a heavy challenge on Naby Keita.

Since then the former Juventus star has been out nursing a thigh injury he picked up on international duty with France.

Paul Pogba made a bright start to the 2021-22 season for Manchester United

Pogba made an exceptional start to the 2021-22 season for Manchester United. The 28-year-old midfielder provided four assists in the season's first game against Leeds United. Pogba had a tally of seven assists in the first four matches before seeing a dip in form.

The World Cup-winning midfielder's current tally for the season stands at seven assists from 13 appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions.

It is worth noting that Paul Pogba has not played for Ralf Rangnick since the German was appointed as the interim manager of Manchester United. However, his return could be a massive boost for the club as they aim for a top-four finish.

As things stand, Manchester United are seventh in the standings, having picked up 32 points from 20 matches. They travel to take on Brentford on Wednesday (19 January) evening in the next league fixture.

