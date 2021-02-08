“Why would I quit?” – Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane responds to rumours about his future

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane says he has no reason to quit the club because he loves what he is doing. The Frenchman also gave an insight into how he approached his job amid rumours about his future.

Zidane retired as a Real Madrid legend in the summer of 2006,after an immensely fruitful career. He was one of the finest players to grace the beautiful game, and his foray into football management has been equally enthralling.

The Frenchman took over the reins at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2016 and enjoyed tremendous success over two seasons before leaving the club in the summer of 2018.

Zidane returned for a second spell in 2019. Even though he failed to replicate the success of his first stint, he did manage to guide Real Madrid to a La Liga triumph last campaign.

However, Los Blancos have lacked consistency this season, prompting questions about Zidane’s future. Nevertheless, speaking at a press conference, the Real Madrid manager insisted that he was focused on the job at hand and was not thinking about his future.

“That’s a question that’s quite… Well, you’re here for that. That’s ok. I focus on the day-to-day stuff. That’s what interests me. I don’t know what’ll happen. I’m not thinking beyond tomorrow’s game” said Zidane.

🎙️ Zidane: "It's a very difficult season, with the schedule and all but we have to adapt. With so many injuries it's not easy."



Zidane also claimed that he had no reason to quit the La Liga champions. Instead, he revealed that he was more concerned about the day-to-day work at the club.

“Why would I quit? I’m doing what I like to do. There are difficult moments of course, but that’s life. We’re going to fight because that’s what we have to do. Real Madrid are a huge club. There will always be changes here. We’ll see… It’s the day-to-day work that worries me” said Zidane.

Zinedine Zidane determined to get Real Madrid’s season back on track

Real Madrid, who face Getafe in midweek, are third in the La Liga table, seven points behind league leaders Atletico Madrid, who have two games in hand.

Los Blancos are currently without their talismanic captain Sergio Ramos, who could be out for a few weeks after undergoing a knee surgery on Saturday.

🎙️ Zidane: "Ramos’s operation went well. He's in good spirits to come back as soon as possible. " — Real Madrid Info ³⁴ (@RMadridInfo) February 8, 2021

Real Madrid are also missing quite a few other first-team stars. Los Blancos have won three of their last five games but face a daunting task against a physical Getafe side. Nevertheless, any talks about Zinedine Zidane’s future at the club will have to wait for now.