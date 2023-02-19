Why did Jorginho shout at Ben White during Arsenal's win over Aston Villa?

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho put in an outstanding performance in the Gunners' 4-2 victory over Aston Villa on Saturday (February 18). The Italian international showed his leadership through his vocal presence by yelling at Ben White early in the game.

After dropping points in their last three Premier League wins, Arsenal knew they had to secure all three points at Villa Park to to keep pace with Manchester City. They did that, showing great character to come back from behind twice to win 4-2.

The Gunners scored twice in extra time in thrilling fashion as City dropped points later in the day to restore the north London side's lead at the top of the table. They also have a game in hand over the Cityzens.

Recent signing Jorginho was the architect behind their third goal, with his shot from distance hitting the crossbar before ricocheting off goalkeeper Emi Martinez's head into the back of the net in the 93rd minute. He also had an assertive presence in the center of the park, moving the ball well when in possession. The Italian international had a pass accuracy of 89%, including two key passes. He also won five duels.

Jorginho has also been a source of leadership on the pitch, bringing the best out of his teammates. This was apparent in yesterday's game when Ben White wasn't positioned correctly to receive a pass early in the game. The Arsenal right-back got yelled at for the minor error, however, he went on to have a better game after that.

Mikel Arteta and the Arsenal fanbase will be delighted with Jorginho's instant impact after the Italian was signed from Chelsea on deadline day in a deal worth £12 million. The 31-year-old signed an 18-month contract, with the option of extending it for another year.

What did Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta say about Jorginho's performance against Aston Villa?

Jorginho has quickly enderared himself to Arsenal fans following his last-minute strike against Aston Villa which led to the Gunners' third goal.

The midfielder had a brilliant game and has done well to fill in for the injured Thomas Partey this month. Mikel Arteta will be hoping for more of the same from the former Chelsea midfielder.

The Arsenal manager rated his performance in the post-match press conference:

"I certainly didn’t see that quality of his - scoring from deep! It’s great to do that. The biggest quality he has is he makes the rest of the people look better, better than what you actually are. He’s made a huge impact already on the boys, on the staff and hopefully our supporters can see that as well and give him the support he needs. I thought he was tremendous today."

Arsenal's next fixture in the league comes on February 25 as they face 14th-placed Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

