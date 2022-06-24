"Why is Klopp not the man to get him back to his best?" - Paddy Kenny believes Chelsea star could be back in form if he joins Liverpool

Former Premier League goalkeeper Paddy Kenny has suggested that Chelsea striker Timo Werner could find his form if he joins Liverpool.

According to reports from Football Insider, Jurgen Klopp's side are plotting a shock move for the German international.

Werner has struggled to live up to his reputation since his move to Chelsea from RB Leipzig back in 2020. He has scored 23 goals and contributed 21 assists in 89 matches in all competitions for the Blues.

The dynamic attacker also admitted that he rejected Liverpool's approach and opted for a move to Stamford Bridge, as per ESPN.

Kenny has claimed that it could be in the best interests of the misfiring Blues attacker if he makes the switch to Anfield. He hailed Klopp for the amazing work he has been doing at Anfield over the years.

badboy.jeremy @badboy_jeremy1 Timo Werner has 23 goals and 18 assists in 66 games for Chelsea.



Underrated Timo Werner has 23 goals and 18 assists in 66 games for Chelsea. Underrated https://t.co/cD1s0B8WU0

The former Republic of Ireland goalkeeper has also backed Werner to become world-class under the tutelage of his compatriot. He told Football Insider:

“All the players at Liverpool work so hard for Klopp and they all produce. What Klopp has done at Liverpool is unbelievable and the players he has signed have turned into world-class players. If Werner was to come in, why is Klopp not the man to get him back to his best?"

Kenny has claimed that Werner could find his form for RB Leipzig back if he joins Klopp's side. He added:

“What a club for him to go to, Liverpool, wow. We know he hasn’t been at his best at Chelsea, we know there is more to come. If anyone could get Werner back to that form we saw in Germany, it’s Klopp.”

Werner played 158 matches for RB Leipzig, contributing 93 goals and 40 assists.

Should the Chelsea forward consider a move to Liverpool?

Irrespective of reports of the Reds being interested in Timo Werner, the ship has probably sailed for the German attacker.

The Reds signed Diogo Jota from Wolverhampton Wanderers that summer having missed out on Werner. The Portugal international has been an undisputed hit, scoring 34 goals in 84 appearances.

Werner has struggled for any kind of form during his time at Chelsea and it makes no sense for the Reds to make a move for him now.

LDN @LDNFootbalI



He now has 11 G/A’s for Germany this season. Two goals for Timo Werner against the EURO’s Champions…He now has 11 G/A’s for Germany this season. Two goals for Timo Werner against the EURO’s Champions… ⚡️ He now has 11 G/A’s for Germany this season. 👏 https://t.co/PV4pLKdPdK

Klopp already has a stacked attack at his disposal with Mohamed Salah, Jota, Luis Diaz, Roberto Firmino and new signing Darwin Nunez.

Chelsea are close to letting Romelu Lukaku move back to Inter Milan on loan next season, as per Fabrizio Romano.

With Lukaku departing, Werner could get more opportunities to impress up front and revive his career.

Interested in sports other than Football? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far