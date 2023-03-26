Kyle Walker's wife, Annie, is angry with the Manchester City star after he met with his ex-girlfriend last year. It's believed to be a legal meeting, but she's furious with the footballer for not informing her about it beforehand.

Lauryn Goodman, mother of Kyle's child Kairo, reportedly had a meeting with Walker, which has left Annie furious. The Sun claims that the meeting took place at a solicitor's office in Cheshire.

A source told the English publication:

"The meeting between Lauryn and Kyle took place at a solicitor's office in Cheshire in September, but she only knew weeks later. She wasn't happy that he'd met up with her, even if it was just with lawyers to discuss legal matters."

Walker's wife is not happy with recent events and believes Lauryn is 'playing games'. The source added:

"Annie has forgiven but not forgotten. So it was upsetting for her when she found out that Lauryn was pregnant again. Like it or not that baby will be part of her extended family — the sibling of her son's half-brother."

Kyle Walker was in hot water earlier this month

Kyle Walker was hot water earlier this month after CCTV footage showed him groping and flashing women at a bar. The Manchester City has left scot-free by the police, but Annie is not pleased.

A source close to her told The Sub:

"Annie knew what she signed up for when she married him. She's terrified of a police investigation, and if that happened, she would surely feel like she had to chuck him out. At the moment that hasn't happened. She's worried about what others will be saying and thinking about her and is mortified for their kids. Kyle has assured Annie that City have it in hand, and all will be fine. But it's yet another humiliation for them all."

The source added:

"Annie brushed off his infidelities before but back then vowed to take half of everything if he f****d up again. She also wanted him to get counselling because he goes off the rails when he's had a drink. He's quiet and placid most of the time but hits the self-destruct button when he's drunk."

Kyle Walker is playing regularly for England and Manchester City. He was involved in the 2-1 win over Italy earlier this week.

