Why is Leah Williamson not playing for England at 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup?

Arsenal's Leah Williamson won't play for England in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, as she's out of action after rupturing her ACL during her club's ESL clash against Manchester United in April.

Williamson was a part of the Lionesses side that won the Euros recently. She was also the captain of the team during the Finalissima triumph. However, the experienced figure is not a part of the team for the World Cup in the United States. In her absence, Chelsea's Millie Bright has been named the captain of the England side.

Williamson, though, will be present during the tournament to support her team from distance. She said (via Daily Mail):

"I'm a believer, so I'll hold onto that. The girls have got as good a chance as anyone. I can't wait to watch them, and I'm so proud of them already. I'll be out there with my brother, so it's a nice opportunity to soak it up and do it on the other side of the fence for a little bit."

The Lionesses will start their campaign on Saturday against Haiti.

What Rachel Yankey has said about England's squad in Women's World Cup?

Lionesses legend Rachel Yankey was recently asked to share her take on England's squad for the 2023 Women's World Cup. The Lionesses are one of the contenders at the tournament.

Yankey was asked whether player for player her country can match any team in the world. Yankey shared her assessment and also pointed out the several injury absences (via GOAL):

“Great question. I think it’s a good squad. Obviously if there weren’t injuries, it would probably be a different squad. I suppose throughout the three group games, we’ll see. I think the attack looks stronger than our defence – our defence is relatively unknown.

"You need time to form partnerships, and obviously with players being injured and being out, that hasn’t been the case, but there is no reason why they can’t really go on and be strong. I think there will be more tinkering with this squad and group and the XI that starts than there was in the Euros.”

England will start their campaign in the 2023 Women's World Cup against Haiti. They then play Denmark on July 28 and China on August 1. Fans will keep a keen eye on how the Lionesses fare.