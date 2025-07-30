“Why should he leave?” - Hansi Flick dismisses transfer rumour about 26-year-old Barcelona star

Hansi Flick has dismissed rumors surrounding Ronald Araujo's future at Barcelona. The German manager does not see a reason for the defender to leave the club this summer.

Speaking to the media ahead of their pre-season friendly against FC Seoul, Flick acknowledged the fact that there are several rumors about his players. He admitted that it is difficult to manage all the players since he has two or three players in each position. However, Flick maintained that he is happy to have that problem at Barcelona.

Flick stated (via Barca Universal):

"Araujo? Why should he leave? There are many rumours about many names, including Araujo, but I have no news. I have a great team with a lot of quality. We have two players for every position, and in some positions we even have three players. It's not easy to manage, of course, but I'm happy."

A report by La Vanguardia earlier this week suggested that Araujo could request to leave Barcelona this summer, if he is not guaranteed a starting spot. Amid interest from Juventus, the defender signed a new deal earlier this year.

The new contract, which is valid until 2031, has a €1 billion release clause, but it dropped to €65 million for the first 15 days of the current transfer window. It will be €80 million during the 2026 January window, according to reports.

Ronald Araujo comments on his new Barcelona contract

Ronald Araujo spoke to the Barcelona media team and said that the love from fans was one of the driving forces behind his decision to sign a new deal at the club. He added that Barca have a young team and hopes to do well on the pitch. He said (via Barca Blaugranes):

"I've been here for six years now. I think over time, I've earned the affection of the whole team. It's also true that we have a young team with a lot of talent and ambition. I can bring a bit of what I am. I try to bring energy and I think that's important."

"We have a young team but hopefully great things are coming our way. I've always felt the love. Even people on the street have always told me to stay. And that was incredible. Since I've arrived, I've felt immense love. When I hear the fans at the stadium shouting 'El Uruguayo' it gives me energy and I'm so happy."

In addition to Araujo, Barcelona star Andreas Christensen has also been linked with a move to Al-Nassr. Cristiano Ronaldo's side are looking to bolster their defense and see the former Chelsea star as the perfect replacement for Aymeric Laporte.

