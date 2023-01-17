Why is Lionel Messi called ‘The Flea’? Reason behind nickname revealed

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar and Argentinean icon Lionel Messi has been known by the nickname La Pulga, which translates to 'The Flea', ever since he was a kid.

With seven Ballon d'Or awards to his name, Lionel Messi is undoubtedly one of the best footballers of all time. Having also won a plethora of trophies with both club and country, his performances on the pitch certainly back the claim.

The forward's abilities have convinced many fans that he is the GOAT (greatest of all time). However, that is only one of the many nicknames the Argentina captain has earned over time.

One of Messi's most popular nicknames is La Pulga, which means 'The Flea' in Spanish. He allegedly got the moniker when he was a boy and it was given to him due to his small stature.

It is worth noting that the former Barcelona superstar was diagnosed with a rare case of growth hormone deficiency (GHD) at the age of just 11. The issue limited his physical growth and is the reason for his 5'7" height.

Two of his older brothers reportedly started calling Messi La Pulgita due to his height. The nickname, which translates to 'Little Flea' in Spanish, seemingly later turned to La Pulga.

Despite being challenged by a rare case of GHD, Messi has established himself as one of the best players in the game. He is a prime example of a person not letting his physical features define him.

It can also be argued that the Argentinean icon's small stature has helped him on the pitch as well. Messi's low height often allows him to dribble quickly with the ball at his feet, while also making it difficult for opponents to defend against him.

Lionel Messi cements his legacy with FIFA World Cup triumph

The FIFA World Cup was one trophy that evaded Lionel Messi for most of his career. However, the PSG superstar set the record straight by leading Argentina to glory in Qatar last month.

Messi notably did most of the heavy lifting for La Albiceleste as they won their first World Cup in 36 years. He found the back of the net seven times and provided three assists for his teammates in the tournament.

The 35-year-old forward has also been in fine form for his current club PSG this season. He has scored 13 goals and registered 14 assists in 21 appearances across all competitions for Les Parisiens.

