Why did Lionel Messi and Inter Miami cancel China tour? Journalist highlights reason

After their elimination from the 2023 MLS playoffs race, Lionel Messi and Inter Miami were scheduled to leave on a friendly tour of China, as announced by the club. The Herons were expected to play two games against local clubs.

However, it has now emerged that the trip has been cancelled and that Tata Martino's side will remain in the States as they prepare for the new season next year.

Argentine journalist Gaston Edul has reported that the tour was called off due to 'bureacratic/commercial issues'. He tweeted:

"Inter Miami is not going to travel to China. The tour that included two friendlies falls apart due to bureaucratic/commercial issues."

The scheduled tour would have happened before the November international break. Now that Miami are not travelling to China, Messi and his teammates will avoid long-haul flights and be fresh for international commitments as they train at Fort Lauderdale.

Messi and Co. finished a dissappointing 14th out of 15 teams in the MLS Eastern Conference to miss out on the postseason. Messi played six of those games but contributed only one goal and two assists, missing five games due to injury and wasn't in the squad for one.

How has Lionel Messi fared for Inter Miami this season?

Inter Miami attacker Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi hit the ground running at MLS side Inter Miami, whom he joined on a free transfer this summer after a two-season stint with Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain.

He scored in his first seven games - all in the Leagues Cup - as the Herons won the inaugural competition for their first-ever trophy in their short five-year history. Overall, Messi contributed 10 goals and an assist during the triumphant campaign, including braces in consecutive games against Atlanta, Orlando and Dallas.

Messi then contributed two assists as the Herons beat Cincinnati on penalties after a pulsating 3-3 draw. However, in their talisman's absence due to injury, Martino's side fell 2-1 at home to Houston in the final.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner made a goalscoring debut in the MLS in the 2-0 win at New York. That snapped the Herons' 11-game winless league run and lifted them off the foot of the standings.

However, with their inspirational captain missing games because of injury, an unlikely postseason appearance wasn't to be for the David Beckham co-owned side.