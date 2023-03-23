Why did Lionel Messi leave Barcelona? Explaining timeline and events which led to Argentina superstar's move to PSG

Lionel Messi had to leave Barcelona as the club could not register his new deal with La Liga. The league's financial rules prevented the club from penning the new deal that was agreed.

Barcelona had their wage limit reduced from nearly €600 million to €100 million – which permitted them to spend 25% of what they saved. However, even with the 50% wage cut agreed with Messi, his contract did not fall in line and could not be registered with the league.

The Catalan side had one way out to keep Messi and stay within the rules, but they rejected the CVC agreement La Liga had in place. They believed the deal was not good for the club and was mortgaging the club's future.

Messi had to leave the club soon as his new contract could not be registered with La Liga. He had run down his previous contract with the club and was a free agent when the talks were taking place.

The Argentine had a new deal agreed with the club, just a year after admitting that he wanted to leave. However, with the club president changing, the forward decided to stay and wanted to continue for longer at Camp Nou.

A source told ESPN:

"Jorge [Lionel Messi's father and agent] had a meeting early in the afternoon with Laporta and a notary from Barcelona to go over the two-year contract and sign the documents. Talks had been long, but with the election of Laporta in March, everything seemed fine. But when Jorge landed, he received a call from Laporta: 'Jorge, don't go to the notary, the club's situation is not the best and we're not going to be able to sign the agreement, I am so sorry.' Then Jorge phoned his son to relay the news to him."

Lionel Messi was left stunned by the news and had to hold a press conference a day later to bid his goodbye to the club. The free agent was swiftly swooped up by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on a two-year deal with the option of an additional year.

He had a tough start to his career at Parc des Princes but has done well this season. However, he is yet to pen a new deal at the club and could leave in the summer.

Will Lionel Messi return to Barcelona from PSG?

Reports suggest Lionel Messi has set his sights on a return to Barcelona in the summer. He is not willing to sign a new deal at PSG and the Ligue 1 side are also willing to let go of him as they need to reduce their wage bill.

Poll : 0 votes