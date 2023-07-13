Why do Lionel Messi's knees look strange? Reasons explained as ex-PSG superstar edges closer to Inter Miami debut

While Lionel Messi's latest vacation photos have left fans worried to some extent, according to RAC1, there is nothing much to actually worry about.

Messi is set to be unveiled as an Inter Miami player on July 16. The Argentina captain joins the MLS club as a free agent after his Paris Saint-Germain contract expired on June 30.

Messi enjoyed some downtime ahead of that. He uploaded a few exotic photos from his vacations on social media as well. However, fans noticed unusual lumps on Messi's knees, leaving them concerned.

Many wondered whether the 36-year-old is suffering from some sort of injury. However, the report from RAC1 suggests that it's quite the opposite.

The reason behind the lumps on Lionel Messi's knees is the tremendous growth of his quadricep and muscles surrounding the knee area. This goes to show the exceptional shape that he is in despite being 36.

Hence, it's not an issue for one to be worried about. Messi, on the other hand, will now embark on a new journey in the MLS. The move to Inter Miami marked the end of his legendary stint in European football. Fans will keep a keen eye on how Messi graces US Soccer with his presence.

Lionel Messi spoke about his retirement from international football

Lionel Messi 'completed' football when he led Argentina to glory during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He has now won everything in club and international football, a remarkable achievement, to say the least.

Messi is 36. While his powers are far from being on the wane, questions have risen about how long the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has left in the beautiful game. Messi recently provided an update on how long fans can expect to see him continue playing for Argentina. He told Exequiel Palacios:

“Honestly, I don’t know until when. I think it will happen when it has to happen. After having achieved everything recently, the only thing left to do is to enjoy. God will say when that moment will come."

Messi added:

“Logically, because of my age, I’m sure it will be soon. But I don’t know exactly when will be the right time. I think about the day-to-day, enjoying everything beautiful. We had to go through very hard times in the national team. We were fortunate enough to be World Cup and Copa America champions. It’s time to enjoy."

Lionel Messi, despite his age, remains a very important player for Argentina. He is still the main creative force for the team. However, with the 36-year-old nearing the end of his career, La Albiceleste might need to look for a new talisman.

