Why is Liverpool vs Fulham postponed? Reason for delay of Premier League fixture revealed

Liverpool's Premier League clash with Fulham has been postponed due to the Cottagers' progress in the FA Cup. The game was scheduled to take place on Saturday (March 18) but will now take place at a later date.

Fulham secured a 2-0 victory over fellow Premier League side Leeds United in the fifth round of the 2022-23 FA Cup. This means that Marco Silva's side will now face Manchester United at Old Trafford in the quarterfinals of the cup instead of facing Liverpool in the league.

According to the Daily Mail, new dates for the league clash between the two sides have still not been revealed.

Despite this fixture being postponed, there will still be seven games played in the Premier League this gameweek. The games will be played between clubs that have already exited the FA Cup, which includes the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

Due to the postponed fixture, Jurgen Klopp's side will now have increased time to prepare for their next game in the league. Liverpool are scheduled to take on rivals Manchester City next in the Premier League on April 1 at the Etihad Stadium.

The Premier League is the only competition left for the Reds to compete in. They exited the UEFA Champions League after suffering a 6-2 aggregate defeat at the hands of Real Madrid in the Round-of-16 stage. Last year's runners-up lost 1-0 to Los Blancos at the Santiago Bernabeu yesterday (March 15) to seal their fate in the tournament.

It is worth mentioning that Liverpool are the current holders of the FA Cup. The Reds, however, exited the cup in the fourth round after suffering a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion back in January.

How are Liverpool doing in the Premier League?

Despite a recent run of positive results, Liverpool are still outside the top-four and are in real danger of not qualifying for next season's UEFA Champions League.

At the time of writing, the Reds are sixth in the league table, having picked up 42 points from 26 games. They recently suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to Bournemouth just a week after beating their rivals Manchester United 7-0.

Jurgen Klopp's side have already suffered eight defeats in the Premier League this season. Their next three games in the league are now against Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal in a run that will determine where they eventually finish in the league this season.

