Why has Luke Shaw been substituted against Chelsea? Reason for Manchester United star's withdrawal revealed

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw was substituted against Chelsea after suffering a minor back injury. Shaw started the game for the Red Devils at Old Trafford.

The Englishman came off in the first minute of the second half. United were leading 2-0 at that point in time. Casemiro gave the Red Devils the lead in the sixth minute before Anthony Martial made it 2-0 deep into injury time of the first half.

If the game stays like this, Manchester United will secure their return to next season's UEFA Champions League, courtesy of a top-four finish. Chelsea, meanwhile, will lose two in a row as they entered the contest on the back of a 1-0 defeat against Manchester City.

Luke Shaw expects Manchester United to make moves in the summer

With Manchester United set to be back in the UEFA Champions League next season, the Red Devils will need to make moves in the transfer market in preparation.

Luke Shaw expects the club to pull off some big signings. They've been linked with superstar names like Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen. Speaking to Sky Sports, Shaw said (via Metro):

"I’m sure we’re going to make new signings, big signings this summer, so hopefully we can get them done as quick as possible so they’re in for pre-season. Our aim for next season has to be winning the Premier League and the Champions League."

He further said:

"I think teams around us can definitely see that United are coming back. First season under the new manager, I think there’s always going to be a bit of transition. But it’s clear to see what he’s brought in and how he’s changed the way we think, the way we play. I think he wants to bring in a lot of intensity – everything he wants the team to do is high intensity."

Shaw has been a crucial player for United in Erik ten Hag's first season at the helm. He will look to keep the rich vein of form going next season and solidify his place as an undisputed starter.

