Why Manchester City stars Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin de Bruyne didn't receive FA Cup winners medals after 2-1 Man Utd victory?

Manchester City stars Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin De Bruyne didn't receive winners' medals after the FA Cup final win against Manchester United. This is because the FA ran out of medals after handing them out to the rest of the City squad.

The Cityzens secured a 2-1 win against their city rivals at Wembley on Saturday (June 3), with Gundogan scoring a brace for Pep Guardiola's team. The German opened the scoring within 12 seconds with a thunderous volley from outside the box.

Bruno Fernandes restored parity for Manchester United from the penalty spot around the half-hour mark.

Gundogan then scored in the second half via a left-footed volley this time with De Bruyne setting him up. David De Gea's role in the German's second goal was questionable. However, it helped City win the FA Cup and take another step towards winning the treble.

However, both Manchester City's midfield pillars, surprisingly, didn't receive their medals as FA ran out of them. Even some squad players got their medals but the two stalwarts didn't.

City will return to action on June 10 against Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League final at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul as they look to complete the treble.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola spoke about winning the treble

Manchester City have already won the Premier League this season and now the FA Cup. Pep Guardiola's team are also in the UEFA Champions League final, where they will face Inter Milan.

The Spaniard led Barcelona to the treble during his time in charge of the Spanish club in 2009. He has the chance to help City achieve that feat as well this season.

Guardiola spoke about winning the treble after the Cityzens defeated Manchester United in the FA Cup final on Sunday. He told BBC:

"Now is the first time we can talk about the treble. Against United, it was special for our city, for our fans. We performed really well. Really, really well. I am so pleased."

He added:

"We have done incredible, five Premier Leagues, two FA Cups and Carabaos but we have to win the Champions League to be recognised how the team deserves to be. It has been amazing, been fun, but we have to win it. We are one game away. I said to the players you have to put the pressure on yourself. To be recognised as something good you have to win Europe."

While Manchester City have dominated English football under Guardiola, they are yet to win the Champions League. Fans will hope that the Sky Blues can finally win the UCL for the first time in their history.

