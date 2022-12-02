"Why not Manchester United" - David James urges England's 28-year-old FIFA World Cup star to move to Old Trafford over Chelsea

Former Liverpool goalkeeper David James has tipped Everton star Jordan Pickford to secure a switch to Manchester United over Chelsea.

Pickford, 28, has been a crucial presence in Everton's dressing room since arriving from Sunderland for an initial fee of £25 million in the summer of 2017. Overall, the vocal shot-stopper has helped his current club register 57 clean sheets in 213 games across all competitions.

A left-footed sweeper keeper renowned for his reflexes and distribution, the 48-cap England international has recently popped up on Chelsea's radar. As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Pickford is considered an ideal replacement for Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Speaking to GGRecon, James lauded Pickford for his performances in the Three Lions' kit and claimed that he is more than able to represent a top Premier League outfit. He elaborated:

"Jordan Pickford, when he's playing for England, plays how he would if he played for a big Premier League side. It's a no-brainer for me that he's good enough to play for a team such as Chelsea or Manchester City. He's shown he has the capabilities to play for a huge club such as those as he can do it for England."

Despite recent links with the Blues, James urged Pickford to consider Manchester United as a potential destination for himself. He added:

"Would he go to Chelsea? Kepa has shown that he's capable of being a top player in a top team. Why not Manchester United? Pickford plays for Everton and Manchester United are just down the road. If he went there, his off-field disruption would be minimal compared to whether he moved down to London."

Sharing his thoughts on a possible transfer, James said:

"If I was to suggest a side that he should go to, and even though United aren't playing in the Champions League at the moment, if they signed somebody like Pickford then you could argue that would give them the ability to compete at a better level."

Pickford is currently representing his national team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He has helped his side progress to the last 16 stage, registering two clean sheets from three games in the process.

Manchester United eye surprise move for Chelsea target in January next year

According to CalcioMercatoWeb, Manchester United and Chelsea are interested in acquiring the services of Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries in the upcoming winter transfer window. The Nerazzurri are prepared to entertain transfer bids in the region of £43 million.

Dumfries, 26, has been a crucial starter for the Nerazzurri since arriving from PSV Eindhoven for £12 million last summer. Operating as an offensive wing-back, he has netted two goals and laid out three assists in 20 games across all competitions for his club this season.

Manchester United are expected to splash the cash on a new right-back to offer competition to first-team regular Diogo Dalot. Chelsea, meanwhile, are said to be in search of a backup for Reece James.

