Why is Mateo Kovacic not in Chelsea's squad against Tottenham? Reports reveal reason behind midfielder's absence 

Mateo Kovacic is reportedly ruled out of Chelsea's game at Tottenham through illness. The Croatian has been in and out of the starting XI because of injury this season.

Graham Potter's side are at Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday (February 26). The under pressure manager named an experienced starting XI with Raheem Sterling, Reece James, Thiago Silva and Hakim Ziyech returning to the starting XI.

However, Kovacic was missing from the squad after starting against Southampton last weekend. Nathan Gising has now revealed that the Croatian is dealing with an illness and misses out.

"Told Mateo Kovacic misses Chełsea’s game against Tottenham through illness."

The Blues are languishing in tenth place in the Premier League after 23 games with 31 points. Potter's side are in dismal form, winning just one of their last ten games across competitions, having lost their last two.

They're coming off a 1-0 disappointing home loss to Southampton in the league last weekend, three days after losing by the same scoreline at Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg. Chelsea have scored just once in four games this month.

Mateo Kovacic heading towards Chelsea exit?

Mateo Kovacic has just over a year left in his contract, but no talks over a new deal have taken place. The Blues have held talks with Mason Mount, who is in a similar position, but the Croatian has been left waiting.

Jorginho was sold to Arsenal in the summer after being told that he would not be getting a new deal at the club. Kovacic could be heading down the same path and could be sold in the summer.

Chelsea signed Enzo Fernandez in the January transfer window for a club-record deal and are targeting Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice in the summer window.

