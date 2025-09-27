“Why messing the lineup in the big game?” - Real Madrid fans unhappy with midfielder being dropped from starting XI for Atletico clash

Real Madrid fans took to social media to express their frustration over the starting lineup for the side's clash against Atletico Madrid. Supporters questioned manager Xabi Alonso's to hand a start to Arda Guler over Franco Mastantuono, who has started their last three games in a row.

One fan expressed worry, saying:

"why no Franko man? Why messing the lineup in the big game"

While another supporter added:

"I kinda wish mastantouno would start"

Finally, a fan brought up the Argentine youngster's ability to inject energy into the affair, remarking:

"Franco should’ve started imo his energy would’ve come good in such an intense match. Hope we win regardless"

Mastantuono emerged as one of the hottest prospects in world football over the past few months, with Real Madrid moving quickly to secure his services amidst interest from other top clubs across Europe. The total transfer fee is rumoured to be around €60 million for the teenager. He has immediately become a key player for Alonso, starting in four of their six league games and bagging one goal.

Guler was also part of the lineup that beat Levante 4-1 last week but has been used in midfield rather than on the right wing, where the Argentine is usually deployed. The Turkish attacker has also begun the season well, collecting two goals and two assists in seven appearances.

€65 million release clause proving to be a stumbling block in Real Madrid interest in defender: Reports

Central defence is a huge need for the side in the upcoming summer.

Real Madrid's interest in RB Leipzig defender Castello Lukeba has an obstacle in the form of his €65 million release clause. According to Spanish outlet Defensa Central (via Madrid Universal), Los Blancos may not trigger the option despite the player's representatives offering him to the club.

Central defence is expected to be a key part of the squad that needs addressing for Xabi Alonso's side next season. While they signed Dean Huijsen in the summer, further options are needed to bolster the squad. Further, David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger are also out of contract in 2026, making the situation more critical for Real Madrid.

Lukeba joined the German side from Olympique Lyon in the summer of 2023 for €34 million. He has quickly become a key player for the side and has played every single minute for them in the 2025-26 campaign. However, with other impending free agents like Ibrahima Konate and Marc Guehi, it remains to be seen if the Spanish giants will pursue the 22-year-old.

