"Why miss a statpad session", "Why did he travel" - Argentina fans react as Lionel Messi left out of squad to face Bolivia in WC qualifier

Fans have reacted to manager Lionel Scaloni leaving Lionel Messi out of Argentina's matchday squad to face Bolivia on Tuesday (12 September) in the CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Nicolas Gonzalez, Julian Alvarez and Angeli di Maria have been named in the front three but Messi has been left out entirely from the squad. He played 89 minutes against Ecuador on 8 September and scored the only goal of the game.

Messi confirmed after the match that he asked to be taken off because he was tired. He made his debut for Inter Miami in the Leagues Cup on 22 July and has since played 11 more games for club and country.

It seems that Scaloni has given Messi a rest as Argentina prepare to face Bolivia at the Estadio Hernando Siles, nearly 12,000 feet above sea level. One fan questioned why the 36-year-old traveled to La Paz if he wasn't going to play, and tweeted:

"Why did he travel to La Paz?"

Another wrote:

"Why miss a statpad session 😶"

Here is a selection of tweets from other fans, as found on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans would have hoped to see Messi add to his tally of 104 goals in 176 senior appearances for Argentina against his favorite international opponents. He has, after all, scored more goals against them than against any other country (8).

Argentina boss gave verdict on Lionel Messi's substitution against Ecuador

Lionel Messi was taken off against Ecuador just a minute before the 90-minute mark. Fans were worried about the seven-time Ballon d'Or star's fitness, considering this was the first time he was substituted from an international game in over four years.

After the game, manager Lionel Scaloni stated (@AlbicelesteTalk):

"Messi asked for a substitution, otherwise I wouldn’t take him off. Later we will evaluate what he has."

If Messi was fit enough to travel with La Albiceleste to the dizzying heights of Estadio Hernando Siles, fans can expect to see him back in action soon. Inter Miami's next game is an MLS encounter against Atlanta United on 16 September.

It remains to be seen if manager Gerardo 'Tata' Martino will start the former Barcelona superstar in that game. He is clearly Vice City's most important player and has racked up an impressive tally of 11 goals and five assists for them in 11 games across competitions.