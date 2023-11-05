Why was Newcastle's winner against Arsenal allowed to stand? Ex-Premier League referee gives detailed explanation

Following their recent Premier League clash, Newcastle's controversial winning goal against Arsenal has been under the microscope, with many asking why it was allowed. Dermot Gallagher, a former referee in the Premier League, has stepped forward to clarify the situation.

The Magpies celebrated a 1-0 triumph thanks to Anthony Gordon's goal in the 64th minute. However, the Gunners firmly believe that the ball had crossed the sideline before Joe Willock swung in the crucial assist. The core of the contention revolves around whether the entire ball had crossed the line or not.

Delving into the technicalities, Gallagher emphasized the challenges faced by the officials, even with the assistance of VAR. He revealed to the Premier League's official website (via Daily Mail):

"The whole of the ball has to be over the whole of the line. You can look at it from that angle and it is impossible to tell. We see it with corners where it looks over the circumference but the ball overhangs so they are allowed to play.

"I think that might be the problem with this, that they can't be sure that some of that ball isn't overhanging the line. There is no evidence to say the ball is out of play. It isn't whether the ball is in play but whether the ball is out of play."

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta didn't mince his words after the match, expressing his exasperation over the decision (via Daily Mail):

"How the hell did this goal stand up? It’s incredible. I feel embarrassed. It’s an absolute disgrace that this was allowed. For many reasons, it’s not a goal. It’s so difficult to compete at this level. This is nowhere near the [refereeing] level to describe this as the best league in the world. I feel sick to be part of this."

Arsenal advised to rethink pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain winger Ousmane Dembele

Ousmane Dembele's ability on the football field has long captured Arsenal's attention. However, while his talent is unmistakable, his tendency to miss a multitude of scoring opportunities before sealing a goal has raised eyebrows.

Given the winger's recent performance hiccups at PSG, ex-Gunner Emmanuel Petit has suggested that his former club reconsider their intent to rope him in. Sharing his thoughts with OLBG (via Daily Mail), Petit expressed:

"Ousmane Dembele is struggling as he’s under massive pressure at PSG. He wastes chances on many occasions and he’s not scoring goals. It’s been a difficult start for him, so I can’t say Dembele for Arsenal."

Once hailed as one of Europe's top forwards during his stints with Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund, Dembele's recent switch to PSG hasn't quite mirrored his previous laurels. This season has seen him provide three assists in nine games while failing to score.