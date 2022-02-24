“Why not?” – Gilberto Silva claims he can see highly rated 23-year-old midfielder playing for Arsenal soon

Arsenal legend Gilberto Silva has tipped Sporting Lisbon midfielder Matheus Nunes to join the Gunners when the transfer window reopens in the summer. The Portuguese caught the eye with his inspired performance in Sporting's clash with Manchester City in the Champions League Round of 16 first leg last week.

City boss Pep Guardiola was one of many who showered the midfielder with praise after the game, which the Premier League giants won 5-0 away from home. The tactician was quoted as saying, as per One Football:

Próxima Jornada @ProximaJornada1 Pep Guardiola is a HUGE fan of Matheus Nunes. Speaking after the Sporting - City game, he heaped praise on the midfielder.



Pep Guardiola is a HUGE fan of Matheus Nunes. Speaking after the Sporting - City game, he heaped praise on the midfielder. https://t.co/OVkoBSuBuL

“Matheus Nunes is one of the best players in the world today. Despite the difficulties and some mistakes, I have to be very satisfied because we took a big step towards the next round. Nunes is one of the best at the moment.”

Gilberto Silva believes the player has what it takes to impress in the Premier League as he urged Arsenal to snap him up. The Brazilian said during an interview with Portuguese newspaper Record (Tuesday, February 22, Page 4):

“I think so (can play in the Premier League). He (Nunes) plays in Portugal; he’s super adapted to the European game model, and that wouldn’t be a barrier for him. The Premier League is the most difficult championship in the world, due to the quality of the players and teams and where the coaches are considered the best in the world."

The former Gunners midfielder added that Guardiola's praise is an indication that Nunes is made to play at the Premier League level. Silva said:

“And when the praise comes from Pep Guardiola, the world stops to listen, and the attention is redoubled. And if Pep says that, it’s because he understands that Matheus Nunes can reach that level. I hope to see Matheus Nunes soon in the Premier League.”

Squawka Football @Squawka Matheus Nunes has completed more take-ons than any other centre-midfielder in the Primeira Liga this season:



◉ 73 attempted

◉ 54 completed

◉ 74% success rate



He might be Sporting's next big sale. 🤑 Matheus Nunes has completed more take-ons than any other centre-midfielder in the Primeira Liga this season:◉ 73 attempted◉ 54 completed◉ 74% success rateHe might be Sporting's next big sale. 🤑

Asked whether the Portuguese could play at Arsenal, Gilberto Silva replied:

“Why not?”

What's next for Arsenal?

Matheus Nunes (right) in action for Sporting Lisbon

The Gunners will continue their Premier League campaign when they welcome Wolves to the Emirates Stadium on Thursday. After that, they'll lock horns with Watford and Leicester City in their next two games before facing Liverpool in a key clash on March 16.

As things stand, Mikel Arteta's men are sixth in the league table with 42 points from 23 games. It's worth noting that they're just four points below fourth-placed Manchester United, albeit with three games in hand.

Edited by Bhargav