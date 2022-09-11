"Why not? I’ll take it" - Chelsea defender ready to make permanent switch

Chelsea defender Baba Rahman has admitted that he would love to join Championship side Reading on a permanent deal.

The Ghanaian international is on loan at the Madejski Stadium for the second season in a row.

The attacking full-back has spent the majority of his Chelsea career out on various loan spells, making only 23 appearances for the Blues over the years.

Since joining the West London club from FC Augsburg in 2015, Rahman has been loaned out to clubs like Schalke, Reims, Mallorca, PAOK, and now Reading.

The 28-year-old Chelsea loanee has admitted that he would like to join the Royals permanently if the opportunity arrives.

The Ghana international has insisted that he has no reservations in deciding to move to Reading for the second consecutive season. Rahman said, as quoted by The Reading Chronicle:

"Coming back to Reading was like coming back home. I know the lads and the management, so it was like coming home."

RFC Latest @RFCLatest



"If the possibility comes up then why not, I’ll take it, but it’s the two clubs who have to deal. I am feeling at home here, I love it." 🗣 Baba Rahman on whether he’d sign permanently with #ReadingFC "If the possibility comes up then why not, I’ll take it, but it’s the two clubs who have to deal. I am feeling at home here, I love it." 🗣 Baba Rahman on whether he’d sign permanently with #ReadingFC:"If the possibility comes up then why not, I’ll take it, but it’s the two clubs who have to deal. I am feeling at home here, I love it." https://t.co/vBcUeXW17o

"It was always a possibility to come back here, I was in touch with the gaffer all summer. I watched three games of pre-season, so it was always a possibility."

Rahman has insisted that he was frustrated because he did not get to have a pre-season with Reading as the negotiations with Chelsea took a long time.

The Ghana international has also claimed that he would love to make a permanent switch to the Madejski Stadium where he feels loved. He added:

"It was so frustrating because I wanted to get out and get a proper pre-season, but it was just the two clubs trying to sort out the transfer issues. If the possibility comes up [to sign permanently] then why not? I’ll take it, but it’s the two clubs who have to deal. I am feeling at home here, I love it."

Chelsea parting ways with Baba Rahman will be the best deal for all parties

Baba Rahman is yet another sufferer of Chelsea's notorious policy of loaning players out.

He has been at Stamford Bridge since 2015 but has played just 23 games for the Blues till date.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Our legendary captain John Terry is a fan of how Graham Potter plays his football. Our legendary captain John Terry is a fan of how Graham Potter plays his football. https://t.co/JxtlnM5SNF

Rahman clearly does not have a future at Stamford Bridge as the West London club already have Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella.

It would be a good deal for all parties involved if the Blues offload the outcast next summer.

With Rahman's contract expiring in 2024, selling him next summer would be a no-brainer for the Blues.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy