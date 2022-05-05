"Why not?"- Liverpool and Real Madrid target breaks silence on future amid rumors of summer transfer

Liverpool and Real Madrid transfer target Aurelien Tchouameni has revealed that he is open to the idea of staying at AS Monaco beyond this summer.

Tchouameni has quickly become one of the biggest prospects in Europe thanks to his consistent performances for Monaco and the French national team. Liverpool and Real Madrid are believed to be leading the race to sign the 22-year-old.

The midfielder joined Monaco from FC Bordeaux in January 2019 and became a regular starter during the 2020-21 campaign. Tchouameni narrowly missed out on a place in Didier Deschamps' France squad for EURO 2020 last summer.

However, he helped Les Bleus win the 2020-21 UEFA Nations League last year. The 22-year-old has continued his good form this season and is expected to make the move to one of the continent's top clubs. However, Tchouameni himself has remained coy about his future.

He recently said (as quoted by the Mirror):

"I am contract here until 2024 with the option until 2025. We'll see what the future has in store for me. The transfer window is always a period where lots of things can happen. There is my personal case, but there are cases for lots of other players who are out of contract or who perhaps have desires elsewhere."

The youngster has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool and Real Madrid. However, he has revealed that he could stay at Monaco if they secure qualification to next season's UEFA Champions League.

"Yeah, why not? The elimination last year stuck in my throat. Playing Champions League football with Monaco isn't something that would displease me."

The club sit in fourth place in the Ligue 1 table, level on points with third-placed Rennes with three games left to play this season. They must finish third to qualify for the Champions League.

Liverpool and Real Madrid could switch their focus to other options if they fail to sign Aurelien Tchouameni

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

Liverpool are expected to sign a young midfielder this summer as they possess a number of aging midfielders. Jordan Henderson, James Milner, and Thiago Alcantara are in their 30s and are entering the latter stages of their careers.

The Reds could attempt to sign Borussia Dortmund youngster Jude Bellingham if they fail to sign Tchouameni, as per the Express. The teenager has been in sensational form for the Bundesliga giants this season, scoring six goals and providing 13 assists in 42 appearances.

Bellingham's energy, tenacity, work-rate, and eye for goal make him the ideal transfer target for Jurgen Klopp.

Real Madrid face a similar problem as veteran midfielders Toni Kroos and Luka Modric are also in the twilight stages of their careers. According to Spanish journalist Ramon Alvarez de Mon, Los Blancos are also interested in bringing Bellingham to the Santiago Bernabeu.

