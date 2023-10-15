"Why not?" - Saudi Pro League COO ready to lure Bayern Munich star to the Middle East next summer

Saudi Pro League's Chief Operating Officer Carlo Nohra has opened the door for Thomas Muller to secure a move to the Middle East next summer.

Saudi Pro League clubs' audacious and unbridled transfer activity this summer illustrated their ambitions beyond any doubt.

They were able to chalk out huge sums of money to recruit plenty of high-profile stars including the likes of Neymar, Karim Benzema, Riyad Mahrez, Sadio Mane and Ruben Neves among many others.

Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer to Al-Nassr in early 2023 paved the way and now many footballers are looking at the Saudi Pro League as an enticing destination.

If the words of Saudi Pro League COO, Carlo Nohra, are anything to go by, the Middle Eastern clubs don't plan on stopping any time soon.

Speaking to German football journalist Philipp Kessler, Nohra opened the doors for Thomas Muller to potentially join the league next summer. He said:

"Thomas Müller to Saudi as a free agent in 2024? Why not? That would be my answer to you."

He added:

"There's absolutely no reason why anyone is off the market, anyone that can add value and quality to the league would be welcome."

Thomas Muller's Bayern Munich contract set to expire in 2024

According to Bavarian Football Works, Muller rejected a move to the Saudi Pro League earlier this summer. The iconic German forward's current deal with Bayern Munich expires on June 30, 2024, and is set to become a free agent at the end of the ongoing campaign.

Muller, who turned 34 in September, is no longer a guaranteed starter for the Bavarians. In fact, he has only started three matches across all competitions for Thomas Tuchel's side this term. However, Muller continues to be effective for them albeit in a bit-part role and has already provided three assists this season.

It remains to be seen if Bayern Munich would hand him a fresh deal at this stage of his career and it might be time for the club legend to explore his options outside.

Muller is reportedly set to hold contract talks with Bayern in the coming months and it will be interesting to see how things play out for the one-club man.