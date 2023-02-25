Why is Oleksandr Zinchenko captaining Arsenal against Leicester? Heart-warming reason behind Gunners’ decision revealed

Oleksandr Zinchenko has been named Arsenal's captain for the Gunners' Premier League away clash against Leicester City on Saturday (February 25). Martin Odegaard is the designated captain of Mikel Arteta's team.

The Ukrainian full-back, though, has been named the captain of the Gunners this evening as a mark of respect. Today marks the one-year anniversary of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Arsenal @Arsenal Zinchenko will wear our captain's armband today, as a mark of respect and love on the first anniversary of the conflict in Ukraine

Since his summer move from Manchester City, Zinchenko has established himself as a key player for Arteta's side. He has made 20 appearances, starting 15. The 26-year-old has also established himself as Arsenal's first-choice left-back.

The player is one of the most crucial one for the Gunners. Arteta's team are atop the Premier League with 54 points from 23 games.

Arsenal star Oleksandr Zinchenko recently made Bukayo

Saka claim

Arsenal star Oleksandr ZInchenko recently made a claim involving youngster Bukayo Saka. Saka, 21, has been one of the Gunners' most crucial players this season. He has scored ten goals and provided eight assists in 31 games across competitions.

While Saka's form has been spectacular, the player has often been the recepient of hostile treatment from opposition players. Saka's Ukrainian clubmate recently said that the winger needs more protection from referees. Zinchenko said (via talkSPORT):

“Bukayo is an unbelievable player; all the full backs from the other teams know he’s so dangerous, so they try to provoke him, tackle him and the referees should know this. We can speak about (Lionel) Messi, Cristiano (Ronaldo), Neymar and players like this. The referees need to protect this kind of player."

He added:

“Apart from Bukayo, we have other forward players who are so dangerous, and the referees need to be careful; they need to look after them, of course.”

Shaun @Gooner_Shaun Bukayo Saka's first Arsenal goal, he's always been special! 🤩🌶️



Bukayo Saka's first Arsenal goal, he's always been special! 🤩🌶️https://t.co/RtdLZSFB7g

Saka's impact on Arteta's attack has been massive. His wand of a left foot, combined with his maturity belying his tender years is an asset for the Gunners.

