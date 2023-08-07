“Why are our opinions not being heard?” - Manchester United superstar hits out at FA over new stoppage time rules

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane has slammed the FA for the new stoppage-time rules while highlighting how the players have been suffering from fixture congestion.

Varane took to Twitter to voice his displeasure with the new rules. He highlighted that the players and managers have shared their concerns over the tight scheduling of fixtures time and again and the new rules only add to their plight.

The Frenchman released a statement, which read:

"We had a meeting last week with the FA. They recommended from the referees new decisions and rules.

"From the managers and players, we have shared our concerns for many years now that there are too many games, the schedule is overcrowded, and it’s at a dangerous level for players physical and mental well-being.

"Despite our previous feedbacks, they have now recommended for next season: longer games, more intensity, and less emotions to be shown by players. We just want to be in good condition on the pitch to give 100% to our club and fans. Why are our opinions not being heard?

"As a player I feel very privileged to do the job I love every day but I feel these changes are damaging our game. We want to be at our maximum level, the best we can be and put on amazing performances for fans to celebrate every week.

"I believe it is important that we, players and managers, highlight these important issues as we want to protect the game we love and give the fans our best."

Notably, the recent Arsenal vs Manchester City Community Shield final saw eight minutes of injury time being added on after the second half. The Gunners equalized in the 101st minute of the match after an injury stoppage and eventually won on penalties.

A similar method was followed in the 2022 FIFA World Cup as well which saw injury-time added in double digits multiple times.

What are FA's new rules on stoppage time?

To ensure that the ball remains in play for a longer time, the FA have urged the referees to double down on time wasting. On an average, the ball was in play less than 55 minutes per match in the Premier League last season.

The officials have thus been asked to note the specific amount of time that was spent in goal celebrations, substitutions, injuries, free-kicks, and other interruptions. This, in turn, has shot up the time added at the end of each half.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola also hit back at the new rules after his side's defeat to Arsenal on Sunday, August 6. He slammed the FA, claiming "they don't consult the managers, they don't consult the players" while making new rules (via Eurosport).