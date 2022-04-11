"Why would you have an over-inflated ego?" - Gary Neville says not one 'farcical' Manchester United star would get into Liverpool or Manchester City's teams

Manchester United players must have watched in admiration as Manchester City and Liverpool produced an epic Premier League clash that ended 2-2 at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. Following the game, former Red Devils defender Gary Neville has said no player from Old Trafford would get into Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp's teams right now.

While Liverpool and Manchester City continue to move on an upward trajectory, Ralf Rangnick's United have been on a downward spiral in the last few months. After seeing United record just one victory in their last six games across competitions, Neville can't help but express his frustration with the Red Devils.

"I've got very few words left for Manchester United," the Englishman said on the Gary Neville Podcast. "No anger, no comment anymore. They are a bit of a farce; you almost expect it from them. The players are taking Ralf Rangnick down with them. They are bad."

Neville went on to compare the superstars at Old Trafford with their counterparts at Anfield and the Etihad. According to him, Rangnick's men are quite egoistic as opposed to Liverpool and City players who are humble. He continued:

"When I look at Manchester City and Liverpool, they have humble football players; no over-inflated egos, they understand their position, the team comes first."

"There isn't one Manchester United player that would get into any of those two teams, so why would you have an over-inflated ego, think you didn't have to work hard, or be spiritless? I don't see anything anymore," the Englishman added.

How Manchester United compare with Liverpool and Manchester City in the Premier League this season

The two clubs gave a performance to remember in the Premier League on Sunday.

It goes without saying that there's a gulf separating the Red Devils from Liverpool and Manchester City in the Premier League this season. Rangnick's men have delivered disappointing performances galore in the English top flight since the campaign kicked off, while their two rivals have been in a class of their own.

As things stand, City and Liverpool occupy the first and second spots in the table with 74 and 73 points respectively. The Red Devils, though, are ranked seventh in the table with 51 points in 31 games, trailing fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur by three points.

Three of their seven remaining games are against Chelsea (home), Liverpool (away) and Arsenal (away). So United's task is cut out as they look to finish in the top four and return to the UEFA Champions League.

