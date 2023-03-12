Why has Paul Pogba been left out of the Juventus squad again? Ex-Manchester United midfielder's absence confirmed after disciplinary breach midweek

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has once again been left out of Juventus' squad. The Bianconeri will play Sampdoria in a Serie A home clash at the Allianz Stadium later tonight (March 12).

Pogba re-joined the Old Lady in the summer on a free transfer from United. The midfielder, however, has made two appearances for the Bianconeri, playing a total of 35 minutes since his return to Italy.

He suffered a meniscus injury in pre-season and underwent surgery. The Frenchman missed the 2022 FIFA World Cup as a result. He looked to be on course to play in the midweek Europa League clash against Freiburg on March 9. However, Pogba was left out of the match for breaching disciplinary rules as he arrived late on duty on March 8.

While he has completed the punishment, the former Manchester United superstar has once again been left out. This time, though, it was because of a muscular injury. The midfielder seems to be going through a torrid time due to his latest injuries.

Paul Pogba scored 34 goals and provided 40 assists in 180 matches during his first spell as a Juventus player. The Frenchman scored 39 goals and provided 53 assists in 233 matches for United in two spells.

Pogba, who was once considered among the best players in the world, has seldom played in recent times.

When Graeme Souness called former Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba average

Graeme Souness was Paul Pogba's biggest critic during the Frenchman's time in England and never failed the chance to have a go at the midfielder.

After Pogba left the Red Devils for the second time in his career last summer, Souness said that he was right about the Frenchman and that the player is 'average'.

Souness said (via Daily Star):

“When I was having a go at Pogba, it was because it was Manchester United and my Liverpool connections, and I think I was the first one to call Pogba out as an average player in our league, and I think I was proven 100 per cent right at the end of the day."

While Pogba often receives criticism, he is a World Cup winner and is certainly one of the best midfielders in the world when fit to play.

