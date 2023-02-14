Why does Qatar want to buy Manchester United despite owning PSG? Report reveals Qataris interest in the Premier League club

While Qatar Sports Investment (QSI) already owns Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Qatari investors are reportedly interested in buying Manchester United as well. Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, is reportedly ready to make a £4.5 billion bid to buy the Red Devils.

The Red Devils' current owners, the Glazers, have put the club up for sale. They bought the esteemed football club back in 2005, for a fee of $942 million. The club's current valuation is around £5 billion.

With one of the biggest sporting organizations up for sale, investors across the globe have taken note. Elon Musk is reportedly interested in buying Manchester United. Britain's richest man, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, has also been linked with a takeover.

However, Qatari bids are also expected to come. While they already own PSG, part of Qatar's interest in buying United is due to Qatar's disinterest in Ligue 1. Apart from watching Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe in action, nothing else is appealing to the fans (according to Le Parisien).

The people of the Middle-Eastern country, however, hold an avid interest in the Premier League. That is part of the reason for Qatar's interest in acquiring United. However, QSI won't be involved in the United deal as they are looking for other alternatives.

PSG might make a move for Manchester United ace Marcus Rashford

PSG v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford has been in supreme form this season. The Englishman has scored 21 goals and has provided eight assists this term.

PSG have reportedly identified the 25-year-old as one of their targets. Erik ten Hag, however, is unlikely to let the player go. The Dutchman recently heaped praise on the player, saying (via Republic World):

"I think he understands Man United is his club, that’s first. But also, in this environment, in this team, I think he is playing his best football. Then, I would say this is the best place to be because we want to construct the best team, first in England, then in Europe, then in the world."

He further added:

"He is improving and that is about him because he is giving 100% energy. I think also in this team he can bring his qualities. This team is constructed so that his qualities come to the fore and I think he knows that. But definitely he is important for us and if we want to get the success we want, we need him."

