Why was Raphinha left out of Barcelona's starting XI for LaLiga clash against Girona? Report provides update

Barcelona star Raphinha has missed his second game in a row, failing to make it to the team for their upcoming clash against Girona. According to reporter Javi Miguel, manager Hansi Flick has opted to rest the Brazilian after feeling that he was still tired from the international break.

Ad

The 28-year-old had just 48 hours under his belt following his return from Brazil's 4-1 loss against Argentina, meaning he was still recovering as La Blaugrana faced off against Osasuna. Fans expected him to return to action but the German coach has opted for caution.

Raphinha has been in excellent form for Barcelona this season, emerging as a potent attacking threat alongside Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal. He has collected 27 goals and 20 assists in 42 appearances this season, shutting down any rumors of a move away from the Camp Nou.

Ad

Trending

This incident has thrown light on the issue of fixture congestion, something that players and clubs have raised issues about. The Catalan giants have under 72 hours between their clashes against Osasuna and Girona, causing concerns about players health and safety.

Carlo Ancelotti opens up about title race as Real Madrid close gap to Barcelona

Ancelotti insists there is a long way to go.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has expressed hope and positivity for the side's chances against Barcelona in the La Liga title race. Following the side's 3-2 win over Leganes, the Italian insisted that while La Blaugrana have the advantage, there were enough games left.

Ad

He said (via Madrid Universal):

“No, Barcelona have the advantage, but we have the Clasico and there are many games left.”

A brace from Kylian Mbappe and a goal from Jude Bellingham lifted Los Blancos to a much-needed win. It saw them get level on points with the Catalan giants, who have a game in hand.

Barcelona will be wary not only of Real but also of their city rivals Atletico Madrid, who are not far behind. Diego Simeone's side have faltered in recent times but are just six points off Real Madrid.

Barcelona will have nine games after their clash against Girona and will hope to hold on to a three-point lead for the rest of the campaign. With a 16-game unbeaten run, they will surely be hopeful of their chances. Notably, an El Clasico match-up at the Camp Nou in May in gameweek 35 could be a pivotal clash in deciding who lifts the trophy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback