Why did Real Madrid decide not to renew contract with Luka Modric despite him agreeing limited role? Report sheds light on strategic plan

Real Madrid reportedly decided not to extend the stay of veteran midfielder Luka Modric despite the Croatian seemingly agreeing a limited role next season. The 39-year-old has now announced his decision to leave at the end of the campaign.

Modric has been a stalwart in midfield for Los Blancos since his arrival from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2012. In nearly 600 appearances across competitions, he has contributed 43 goals and 95 assists. However, the Croatian's role has diminished in recent seasons.

He has played 55 times across competitions this campaign, starting 26, bagging four goals and nine assists. Modric reportedly agreed for a reduced role next campaign, with his current deal ending this summer, but Madrid eventually chose to start afresh with a new midfield core next season.

As per AS (via Madrid Universal), Los Blancos are shifting their focus to younger players, with possible increased roles for Arda Guler and Nico Paz, and a marquee summer arrival. On Thursday (May 22), the club informed Modric that there would be no role for him next season as they feel his presence could be detrimental to the development of a younger midfield core.

The Croatian is set to feature in his final La Liga game for Madrid against Real Sociedad on Saturday before closing his stint with the FIFA Club World Cup next month.

Luka Modric pens heartfelt farewell message to Real Madrid

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric

Luka Modric is approaching the end of his illustrious 13-year stay at Real Madrid. Ahead of his final league game for the capital club, the 2018 Ballon d'Or winner reminisced about his journey in Madrid and his contribution to their success.

Having won a rich haul of 28 trophies - including a record six UEFA Champions League and four La Liga titles - Modric could add another at the new-look FIFA Club World Cup in the US in June.

"The moment has arrived. The moment I never wanted to come, but that's football, and in life everything has a beginning and an end," Modric said (in Spanish) on Instagram (as per the BBC).

"I arrived in 2012 with the hope of wearing the jersey of the best team in the world and the ambition to do great things, but I couldn't have imagined what came next. Playing for Real Madrid changed my life as a footballer and as a person. I'm proud to have been part of one of the most successful eras of the best club in history."

Having provided assists in his previous two La Liga games, Luka Modric will look to provide another goal contribution in his final home game for Carlo Ancelotti's side, who are set to finish second.

