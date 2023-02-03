Why did Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr. blackout his Nike boots against Valencia? Showdown with Nike explained

Real Madrid faced Valencia on Thursday, February 2 in a match that was marked by an unexpected move by Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr. During the first half, the 22-year-old stepped onto the pitch wearing a pair of classic, all-black football boots, rather than a pair of his customary colorful Nike Mercurial Vapors.

This shift in footwear prompted rumors and speculation as to why he chose to completely hide any connection to Nike, who has sponsored him since his teenage years. Vinicius Jr. reverted to wearing Nike in the second half, though it is uncertain whether that change was intentional or if he was instructed to do so. The Real Madrid forward did not offer any explanation regarding his choice of footwear after the match.

The Brazilian, who has been an ambassador for Nike since joining them at the age of 13, recently decided to break his contract with the brand, according to The Athletic. This was due to a disagreement he had with them over a contract extension, which the forward felt did not reflect his astronomical rise in world football.

Despite the lack of a termination clause in his contract, lawyers worked throughout the month of the World Cup to bring his deal with Nike to an end. In that period, the Real Madrid star was observed wearing older models of his preferred boots, indicating that he was distancing himself from the Oregon-based company.

A source in the player's camp told The Athletic (via GOAL):

"We are in no hurry to sign with another brand. The key for us is to find the right company that appreciates and believes in Vini and is willing to invest in his brand through campaigns and activation worldwide."

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema left the pitch injured against Valencia

Karim Benzema suffered an injury during Real Madrid's match against Valencia, leaving the pitch after an hour of play. The Frenchman was trying to take a shot at goal, after which he was seen clutching the back of his right leg.

Despite his injury, Benzema's influence was already apparent on the pitch, creating five chances and assisting goals for Marco Asensio and Vinicius Junior. His performance helped Real Madrid secure a 2-0 victory over Valencia.

Following the match, Sergio Quirante of DAZN reported (via GOAL) that Karim Benzema had experienced some discomfort in his right thigh. A full assessment of the injury will be conducted to determine the severity of the issue and any necessary steps for recovery.

This unfortunate event has surely caused some concern for Los Blancos supporters, as they wish for a swift return from one of their most influential players.

