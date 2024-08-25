Why is Romeo Lavia not in the Chelsea squad to face Wolverhampton? Enzo Maresca gives update on the midfielder

Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca has revealed the reason behind the absence of midfielder Romeo Lavia from the matchday squad against Wolves. The Blues are eager to return to winning ways and have their first away game of the season against Gary O'Neil's side on Sunday (August 25).

The name of Belgian midfielder Lavia was conspicuously absent as the lineups for the game at the Molineux were released. The 20-year-old had featured in every game for the Blues under Maresca, who coached him in the Manchester City academy, up until this point.

Enzo Maresca spoke with journalist Olivia Buzaglo about the situation surrounding the former Southampton midfielder, explaining his absence. The Italian tactician revealed that Lavia is nursing a slight hamstring problem but is not expected to be out for long.

"Maresca has said Lavia has a small hamstring issue. Not too much of a concern," Buzaglo wrote on X.

Romeo Lavia's absence raised a lot of questions after the nightmare that was his first season at Stamford Bridge. The youngster played only 32 minutes in a Chelsea shirt due to a number of injuries in Mauricio Pochettino's year in charge.

Lavia becomes the second player in the space of just over two weeks to pick up a minor hamstring problem after captain Reece James. The club and its coach will hope to have the Belgian back at the earliest opportunity, seeing as he has impressed in the first two games of the season.

Club-record signing Moises Caicedo starts in his deep midfield role, while winger Noni Madueke has replaced him in the XI. Madueke was on the scoresheet against Servette in the UEFA Europa Conference League in midweek, and will be eager to continue to impress.

Joao Felix, Christopher Nkunku benched by Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca

Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca has rung the changes for his side's second Premier League game of the 2024-25 season against Wolves. The Blues lost both games against Gary O'Neil's side in the 2023-24 season as they finished sixth in the league.

Maresca has named latest signing Joao Felix on the bench for the encounter, with the Portuguese forward primed for a second debut for the club. The forward is joined by national teammate and fellow summer addition Pedro Neto among the substitutes after the ex-Wolves man made his full debut against Servette.

Scorer of the club's first goal of the 2024-25 season Christopher Nkunku has been named on the bench for the game. The Frenchman started against both Manchester City and Servette, winning and scoring a penalty against the Swiss side.

