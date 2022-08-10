"Why did you say that?" - Frank Lampard's wife Christine unimpressed by Everton manager's foul-mouthed team talk

Everton manager Frank Lampard recently revealed that his wife Christine did not approve of his swearing and use of distasteful words in an incident that took place in March. The Toffees were humbled by Crystal Palace in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup last season at Selhurst Park, where the hosts registered an emphatic 4-0 victory.

Like any other manager would have, the Chelsea legend was furious over the manner in which his team lost, completely surrendering and failing to put up any fight. The Everton squad were on the receiving end of some heavy pelting by their manager who apparently said that the boys "lacked b********".

While speaking on the High Performance podcast (via Daily Star), Lampard revealed that his wife Christine asked:

“Why did you say that?”

The 44-year-old went on to add that in hindsight, what his wife said made sense and that he did not intend to be so rude. He said:

“She was right. It wasn’t exactly what I meant because I know they’re good lads who wanted to do well."

For the unversed, Frank's wife Christine is a well-known TV face in the UK. She is a notable broadcaster who has featured on shows like The One Show (2007–2010) and Daybreak (2010–11) and Dancing on Ice (2012–14).

To be fair to Lampard, any man in his shoes would have lost his mind if put into the driving seat at Everton. The club were horrendous last season and narrowly escaped relegation, finishing 16th in the 2021-22 Premier League campaign.

The 2022-23 season did not start any better as the Toffees lost 1-0 to Chelsea at home after having defeated the Blues in their last four consecutive meetings at Goodison Park. However, there is still the entire season left to play for and Evertonians will hope their club uplifts their standards from last season.

Everton add Premier League-proven defender and 6ft 5in midfielder to their ranks

Toffees fans have a lot to be excited for in the upcoming games as they will get their first glimpse of the club's newest recruits. England international and Wolverhampton Wanderers centre-back Conor Coady and Lille midfielder Amadou Onana have both joined the Merseyside club.

Coady joined on a one-year loan deal after spending six years at Molineux. Meanwhile, Onana, who stands at 6ft 5in and joined Ligue 1 side Lille only last summer, has moved to the Premier League after a very impressive season in France. His performances also earned him a call-up to the Belgium national squad.

Everton have paid €36 million in transfer fees for the 20-year-old Belgian, which will rise with other add-ons. He will wear the No.8 jersey, which was worn by his idol Kobe Bryant.

