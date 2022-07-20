"Why not this season?" - Juliano Belletti believes Barcelona can win the UEFA Champions League

Former Barcelona and Brazil defender Juliano Belletti has backed the Catalan giants to win the UEFA Champions League in the 2022/23 season.

In the ongoing transfer window, the Blaugrana have already secured the signings of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen to bolster their squad. The club are also close to adding Sevilla defender Jules Kounde to their ranks, as per Gerard Romero.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



"We competed with PSG and Chelsea for Lewandowski and he wanted to come to us, we must thank him because he gets less money from us". Barça president Laporta: "After Lewandowski deal, we are now looking at strengthening the defense"."We competed with PSG and Chelsea for Lewandowski and he wanted to come to us, we must thank him because he gets less money from us". Barça president Laporta: "After Lewandowski deal, we are now looking at strengthening the defense". 🔵🔴 #FCB "We competed with PSG and Chelsea for Lewandowski and he wanted to come to us, we must thank him because he gets less money from us".

With a huge reshuffle taking place at Camp Nou, the Xavi Hernandez-coached side is expected to compete for the top silverware in Europe in the coming season. Even Belletti thinks so.

Speaking to SPORT, Belletti heaped praise on his former team-mate Xavi, who took over the reins at Barcelona in November last year after replacing Ronald Koeman. He said:

"He is already building it, he knows the way to do it. We have continued to talk since he was in Doha and now again here. He has the personality and the responsibility. He is a very intelligent guy and he also has the support of the fans, including mine of course. I know how he is as a person and he is going to put Barça back where they belong."

When asked about the possibility of Barcelona lifting the UEFA Champions League in the next few years, he added:

"We will see it again. Why not this season?"

Speaking about new signing Lewandowski, he said:

"He is a great footballer, he has a nose for goal, he has his history, he is a competitive character and personality. He is also already the face of the club and he comes after a great time at Bayern. All this infects a dressing room, he is a player who scores goals and of course, he will have pressure to do well, but he is a signing that will give us a lot of joy."

Belletti had a three-year spell with Barcelona after arriving from Villarreal in 2004. He helped the club lift two La Liga titles and one UEFA Champions League trophy.

Barcelona rout Inter Miami 6-0 in friendly

Barcelona opened their pre-season tour in the United States with a 6-0 victory over Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit Inter Miami at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on July 19.

Raphinha, who arrived at the club from Leeds United this summer, marked his debut for the Catalan giants with a goal and two assists. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ansu Fati, Gavi, Memphis Depay and Ousmane Dembele got on the scoresheet too.

Paul Merson predicts the top 4 of the Premier League next season! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far