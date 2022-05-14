“Why shouldn’t he have that ambition?” – Alex McLeish claims versatile Liverpool star who has his ‘peak time ahead of him’ should join top-six rivals

Former Scotland manager Alex McLeish has advised Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to leave Liverpool in search of regular playing time.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Football Insider, the 63-year-old stated his belief that Chamberlain has his peak years ahead of him. He believes that the midfielder should spend them as a regular. McLeish said:

''Players stay at clubs because of that special relationship with the clubs and the manager. Maybe they don’t get the minutes that they would perhaps want. Look at Divock Origi, who is going to leave Liverpool this season. He didn’t seem too worried about not getting minutes. There comes a time when possibly they look at the clock and say: ‘Time’s running out. Maybe I can go and play every week.’"

He added:

''Oxlade-Chamberlain’s got his peak time ahead of him. Individuals sometimes seem to be in comfort mode, and I don’t mean that in disrespect. I mean they’re comfortable with their life, playing a bit-part for Liverpool."

McLeish also stated that the former Arsenal man could consider a move to a side competing for European places, alongside potential cup wins.

Liverpool FC @LFC Tomorrow… a new chapter is written Tomorrow… a new chapter is written ✊ https://t.co/5EF6DKPX46

He said:

"The time sometimes comes when you say: ‘I’m 28 now, I’d love to play more games. I’m sure one of the big clubs would snap me up.’ He’s a very versatile player and he has a hateful of medals now. In Chamberlain’s case, he could rightly say: ‘I’m looking for a club who’s going for a European place, going to try win a cup or get a Champions League place.’ Why shouldn’t he have that ambition? It will be a club that has that ambition as well.”

Oxlade-Chamberlain has just one year left on his deal with Liverpool and is set to depart Anfield in the summer (via Sports Illustrated).

Chamberlain's time at Liverpool has not lived up to expectations

Chamberlain has one year left on his deal with Liverpool

Chamberlain came through the ranks at the famed Southampton academy before boosting his stock further with a six-year spell at Arsenal.

He was the subject of transfer bids from the Reds and Chelsea in the summer of 2017 but eventually joined the Merseyside giants.

His electric style of play and intense pressing seemingly made him a perfect fit for Jurgen Klopp's system. However, the reality has been vastly different over the last five years.

Chamberlain's time at Anfield has been plagued by recurring injuries, while he has also struggled for regular gametime when fit.

He has made 133 appearances in all competitions for the Reds, scoring 17 goals. The 28-year-old has made just nine starts in the Premier League this season and has not been named in the squad in seven of their last 11 league games.

Furthermore, his last appearance in the Premier League was in a 3-1 home win over Norwich City way back in February.

Chamberlain's struggles at Anfield mean that both parties might part ways in the coming summer.

Edited by Aditya Singh