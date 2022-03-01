"Why are you shouting so much" - Chelsea star thinks Thomas Tuchel needs to calm down a bit during games

Callum Hudson-Odoi has talked about his Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel's touchline behaviour during games.

The German boss is often an animated figure, full of energy, shouting and theatrics - living the game with his playing XI. Tuchel is also known for being direct, almost to the point of being harsh, while speaking to his players.

. @CFCBilly_ Thomas Tuchel is so animated in the touch line,love it Thomas Tuchel is so animated in the touch line,love it https://t.co/WpFbhXHcWg

Discussing the manager's qualities and his touchline behaviour, Hudson-Odoi told The Mail:

"The manager is a very good guy, tactically he’s amazing. He knows how to get the best out of each player; sometimes it might be in a way that you don’t want to hear it or he might be shouting in a way that you think: Why are you shouting so much on the touchline?"

Hudson-Odoi, though, quickly added that Tuchel does it all for the sake of the team.

"At the same time, he wants what is best for the team. Sometimes it’s hard to understand, and you think to yourself: "Can you calm down a little bit and stop shouting as much?"

The Chelsea winger said:

"He’s trying to get a message across and make it clear to you that: Listen, I want this from you because I want to win the game. I’m not just going to shout at you; I’ll shout at everybody to make sure we get the best out of everybody, and we win the game. Or get the 100 per cent out of everybody."

Hudson-Odoi has worked under Antonio Conte, Maurizio Sarri, Frank Lampard and Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea. He jokingly added that sometimes it would be nice if Tuchel wasn't active at all times on the pitch, saying:

"It’s definitely a different sort of manager compared to the other ones I’ve been under. He’s always on his toes, always up and ready to make a gesture or talk. He's just very vocal. It’s good on the pitch, but sometimes it’s like: 'Can you quieten down a little bit and not shout as much?' But it’s OK."

Liverpool beat Chelsea in Carabao Cup final

Chelsea and Liverpool played out a thrilling Carabao Cup final at the Wembley on Sunday. Despite creating several clear-cut chances, neither side could break the deadlock after 120 minutes.

In an epic shootout that ensued, the first 21 penalties were successful before the Blues' substitute goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga blazed his effort over. In the process, Liverpool won the competition for a record ninth time, but their first triumph in a decade.

Both Chelsea and Liverpool will next be in action in the fifth round of the FA Cup. The Blues will be away at Luton Town on Wednesday, while the Reds will welcome Norwich City to Anfield on the same day.

